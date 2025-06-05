Mohammed Kudus: Chelsea offered chance to sign West Ham forward

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus.

The Blues have not said no at this stage and are considering whether to add the 24-year-old to their list of attacking targets.

During discussions, Chelsea were asked about the potential availability of their goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

The Spain international worked with West Ham manager Graham Potter when they were together at Brighton.

If Chelsea sign a new goalkeeper, it is likely to be before they leave for the US for next week's Club World Cup.

Enzo Maresca's side are targeting a move for AC Milan's Mike Maignan, and he has told the Serie A side he wants to move to Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old's AC Milan contract runs out next summer, and he will not sign a new deal.

Milan would lose the France No 1 on a free transfer next summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are in no rush to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens before the Club World Cup.

The England U21 international is a top target, and Chelsea are exploring the parameters of a deal.

New signing Delap to go to Club World Cup

New Chelsea signing Liam Delap will definitely go to the Club World Cup next week.

The 22-year-old's £30m move from Ipswich to Chelsea was confirmed on Wednesday night as he signed a six-year deal.

Delap was due to go to the Under-21 Euros in Slovakia with England this month, but this is a unique scenario because the Club World Cup is a new FIFA tournament.

But the ex-Man City striker, who remains committed to England, will now fly to the US with Chelsea next week instead, where the Blues are in a group with LAFC, ES Tunis and Flamengo.

England U21s are defending European champions and are in a group with the Czech Republic, Germany and Slovenia.

Their opening game is against Czech Republic next Thursday.

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

Delap is not just someone to boost Chelsea's firepower - he's another forward to get the best out of Chelsea's star player in Palmer.

That's because Delap and Palmer worked together to great effect in the Man City academy. Since their U18 days, the pair played together 33 times for City or England's youth teams. They won 28 and lost just twice.

In terms of points per game, Palmer only has a better record with one player in his career - City's Bernardo Silva. His partnership with Delap is just as successful as the one he had with Rodri, who barely loses a game for Pep Guardiola's side.

"I think they're so linked because of the ability of one to serve the other," Brian Barry-Murphy, the coach who worked with both players in the Man City Elite Development Squad, tells Sky Sports.

"You'll have seen Cole speak recently about how he wants to play forward, be expressive and aggressive. Liam is the one who will be willing to make those movements.

"At City, we would always speak about Liam having no reason not to make the run because Cole will find you. And it'll be very interesting to see how that will manifest itself under Enzo Maresca."

Read more from Barry-Murphy on Delap here.