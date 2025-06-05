Arsenal transfer news: Gunners interested in Real Madrid winger Rodrygo as striker and winger shortlists revealed

Arsenal are interested in Real Madrid's Rodrygo as they continue to plan the best way of strengthening their squad this summer.

Left-wing and striker are the priority positions, and the club have a number of targets in each as they weigh-up the ideal way of spending their budget.

Arsenal's new sporting director Andrea Berta, who began in March, is understood to be gathering information on the best players in each position before deciding with manager Mikel Arteta which deals to execute.

Rodrygo is high among the left-wingers on their list along with players such as Nico Williams, Leroy Sane and Morgan Rogers - and the club want to sign proven quality.

Reports in Spain claim Rodrygo is set for talks with new Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso this week, with the 24-year-old's future unclear despite three years left on his contract.

At striker, Newcastle's Alexander Isak, Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko are long believed to be the three preferred targets, although the list extends further and their top choice remains unclear.

However, Newcastle are confident of keeping Isak, who is also admired by Liverpool, now they are in the Champions League, while Manchester United and many other clubs have interest in Gyokeres and Sesko too.

Arsenal remain confident of completing the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, although the player is yet to have a medical. The club are also on the hunt for a backup goalkeeper and potentially some younger options at full-back.

Athletic want to keep Williams

Image: Athletic Club's Nico Williams is on Arsenal's shortlist

Athletic Club president Jon Uriate has revealed the club's desire to keep winger Williams.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this year that Arsenal were interested in signing the Spanish international, who is said to have a release clause of £50m.

"I believe we have a winning and interesting project for everyone, and Nico is part of that project, just like many other players," Uriate told Spanish news outlet El Correo.

"The project becomes easier if we keep our players - and I believe Nico and the rest of the squad have a very exciting year ahead."

Starmer backs Arteta - and wants striker

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has backed Arsenal manager Arteta for next season and encouraged the club to buy a striker this summer.

Arsenal were runners-up behind champions Liverpool in last season's Premier League - the third year in a row the Gunners have finished second in the league - while also reaching the semi-finals of both the League Cup and UEFA Champions League.

However, Arsenal's challenge on multiple fronts was ultimately scuppered by injuries to key players throughout the season, especially forwards Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz, with Starmer now calling on the club to invest in a new frontman this summer.

"There is no hiding, coming second again was frustrating, been there, done that," Starmer told Sky Sports News. "But I have to say this team this year have been fantastic.

"They were good last year and built on that, particularly the Real [Madrid] game we played which was incredible.

"And so there is the making of a really good team there. We just need a little extra. What I would say about the team this season is if you were to ask yourself who was player of the match after a match, which we as fans all do, it varies between the team.

"Saka obviously quite often when he plays, quite rightly, but if you go through the team, Declan Rice towards the end of the season had some fantastic games against Real, so that shows me it is a team and not just one or two players.

"So, it is a good core team, so Arteta has done a good job in my view, got us into a really good place, but we have got to kick on from here - I know we did say that last season, but it is the hope that keeps you going and kills you if you are not careful!

"I think one or two extra players, I would not go for widespread change, a striker. That is the one that leaps put and it has been for a little while now.

"It looks like we are shoring up midfield, so that is good and the back four is pretty good, perhaps a little bit more strength because of injuries, but it is that up front striker role we need. We need to add there."

