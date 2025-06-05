Jack Grealish future: Forward hits back at critics on social media as Man City future hangs in the balance

Jack Grealish has hit back at critics on social media with his Manchester City future hanging in the balance.

Sky Sports News reported Grealish is expected to be left out of Pep Guardiola's squad for the Club World Cup in the United States and options will be considered for the 29-year-old if they arrive this summer.

The former Aston Villa captain, who cost City £100m in 2021, was also left out of the match-day squad for the 2-0 win on the final day of the season against Fulham.

It was a decision that led to Gabriel Agbonlahor, a former team-mate of Grealish at Villa, accusing Guardiola of making the situation "personal" despite the City boss insisting it was just a "selection" choice at the time.

Agbonlahor took his frustrations to social media after posting a video commenting on the Spaniard's treatment of his player.

The forward commented on the post, where he said: "What do you want me to do? Score a hatty [hat-trick] in 20 [minutes]?"

One comment read: "Dude Jack [has] been bad lately and I'm not surprised Pep did that."

Replying to the fan, Grealish said: "Haha, I've been bad lately? Scored 3 goals in my last 3 appearances over 45 mins but okie dokie love x"

Grealish has been linked with moves to other clubs in the Premier League and abroad after starting just seven games in the top-flight last season.

He has two years remaining on his contract.

What Pep said about Grealish's future..

Speaking after Grealish was left out of the squad to face Fulham, Guardiola said: "It was selection.

"Of course Jack has to play. He's an unbelievable player that has to play football every three days.

"It didn't happen this season and last season either. He needs to do it, and that's with us, or another place. And that's a question for Jack, his agent, and the club. If he stays it will be fine and he fought like he fought from day one to make a contribution, but not today."

Put to Guardiola that he is unhappy with Grealish, the Spaniard snapped back: "Who said I'm not happy with Jack? Rico (Lewis) was not selected, (James) McAtee was exceptional against Aston Villa and Wolves. Why not ask me about McAtee?

'Grealish deal would be complicated'

Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"If Grealish is to leave, it would be a complicated deal. He is 29 and feels like he has a lot to offer at the highest level.

"But where would he go? Who can afford to pay £300,000 per week?

"We have seen other players move on loan like Jadon Sancho from Manchester United. We will have to wait, and it is one of the deals that could happen late in the window.

"For Jack, it could be a case of a very long summer and having to wait until Deadline Day on September 1. He is really focused and wants to play regularly.

"If it is at City, he will get his head down and fight, or he will go and play somewhere else. In the long term, he wants to be back in the England squad."