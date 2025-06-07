Man Utd defender Lisandro Martinez working hard to return from injury as early as possible next season

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is aiming to return as early as possible next season as he makes good progress in his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury that has kept him out since early February.

United and Martinez are understood to be satisfied with his rehabilitation since undergoing surgery four months ago and the latest tests carried out last week have confirmed that the 27-year-old has no tear in his meniscus.

Neither Martinez nor United will take any unnecessary risks with integrating him back into the group and the player will not return until he is completely happy with his recovery and in peak physical condition.

The Argentina international is on an individual programme over the summer break and will be working on the grass individually when the rest of the group are back for pre-season.

Ruben Amorim, the United head coach, had been hugely impressed by Martinez before the injury, suffered in a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in the Premier League, and views the World Cup winner as a key pillar of his defence moving forward.

Martinez is considered one of the group's leaders internally at Carrington and, in a summer when the club is moving swiftly to bolster a squad that finished 15th in the Premier League, having him back next season will come as a big boost.

The defender is committed to United amid interest from clubs playing in next season's Champions League who are keeping a close eye on his recovery.

United are pursuing a deal for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo having already secured the £62.5 transfer of Matheus Cunha from Wolves and Martinez could feel like a new signing for Amorim when he is cleared fit.

Analysis: Why Martinez is so key for Amorim

Martinez settled into Amorim's system quickly as the left-sided centre-back and was enjoying a good run of form before his injury, scoring crucial goals at Liverpool and Fulham in a run of six games when the team were unbeaten with him as a starter.

The former Ajax defender is one of United's most progressive passers from deep and found more space to step forward and affect the game on the ball when the team shifted to a back three under the Portuguese.

Amorim's approach plays to Martinez's strengths because the onus is on the defenders to build up play while the two No 8s are expected to play further up the pitch in a more box-to-box role rather than dropping deep to collect the ball from the back three.

Across the 20 Premier League games Martinez played last season he was heavily relied on in possession, with the defender attempting and completing a higher volume of passes than any of his team-mates per 90 by some distance.

With Amorim's system putting a greater emphasis on ball retention, there is an expectation he will lean on Martinez in that left centre-back position. His team-mates already do, with captain Bruno Fernandes the only other player taking more touches per 90.

Martinez is not the quickest defender but reads the game well and that is helpful in Amorim's set-up with his defenders required to step up and intercept through balls - with Harry Maguire his only team-mate completing more per 90 in the league.

