Next Tottenham boss: Thomas Frank interested in talks with Brentford prepared to listen to offers

Brentford are prepared to listen to offers from Tottenham for Thomas Frank, who would be interested in speaking to Spurs if given permission.

Although the club do not wish to stand in his way if he wishes to move to a bigger club, they do not plan to let him go on the cheap.

Brentford therefore expect any offer from Spurs to be a serious one.

Frank has a release clause in his contract. It is widely being reported to be in the region of £10million.

An official approach is yet to come but one is anticipated in west London.

And Sky Sports News understands the Dane would be interested in talks.

When asked about his managerial future back in August 2024, Thomas Frank said everyone has an ego that needs to be fed

The 51-year-old has been in charge of Brentford since October 2018 and guided the west London club to the Premier League in 2021.

Since promotion, Frank has established Brentford as a Premier League club. They have finished 13th, 9th, 16th and 10th in their four seasons in the top flight, and last season they were in contention for a European place.

Along the way, he has taken every major club scalp at least once, beating Spurs' bitter rivals Arsenal in his first game in the top flight and Chelsea away before the season was done.

The Bees thrashed Manchester United in their opening game of the following season and won away at Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Frank has previously worked with Tottenham's technical director Johan Lange, and was in the mix for the Aston Villa job while Lange was at Villa Park. They worked together at Danish side Lyngby.

Frank was also one of the names Manchester United considered before they stuck with Erik ten Hag in the summer of 2024 and then eventually sacked him to appoint Ruben Amorim.

Speaking to Sky Sports in August about Man Utd's interest, Frank said of his future: "Maybe things will happen. I said the whole time I'm very happy here. If something new will happen, then I need to look at that and then I need to take a decision on that, but right now I'm just happy here."

'Tactically flexible' - but experienced enough?

Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol and James Savundra look assess who could replace sacked Spurs boss Postecoglou

Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"The only concern about Thomas Frank he hasn't managed a club as big as Tottenham and he also hasn't managed in the Champions League.

"What is really attractive about him is the fact that he is tactically flexible. He's not stubborn, he's not wedded to just one way of playing, and he's done a fabulous job at Brentford.

"The people at Brentford would be prepared for his exit because he's been on the shortlist of so many big clubs recently.

"I know he was also on the shortlist for the Chelsea job last summer. He's somebody who's very highly regarded."

Sky Sports News' Michael Bridge:

"Thomas Frank - like Postecoglou - is a very engaging character.

"There's a lot of admiration for him here at Spurs, but he doesn't have any European or Europa League experience. He will be a Champions League manager if Spurs decide to appoint him.

"And one of his first games would be the UEFA Super Cup - so he could bring in a trophy in early August against PSG.

"It would be quite remarkable if it is Thomas Frank."

Spurs supporter group concerned of change of direction

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust has raised worries about another reset of approach at the club.

"Our concern now is that it appears we will have yet another change of direction," a THST statement read following Postecoglou's sacking.

"We can only hope that the right decision has been made and that the new manager is fully supported by the board and everyone at the club to build on the cup success that Ange has lain.

"He will need the finances to build a strong squad that can challenge simultaneously on many fronts. We wish whoever is appointed well. Spurs fans have had a taste of glory and we don't want to wait another 17 years for more."