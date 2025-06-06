Ange Postecoglou sacked: Tottenham axe head coach despite winning Europa League

Tottenham have sacked head coach Ange Postecoglou despite him ending the club's 17-year trophy drought after winning the Europa League.

Sky Sports News understands Brentford boss Thomas Frank is the leading contender to succeed him and has a release clause in his contract, although negotiations are yet to take place with the Bees.

There has been no approach to Brentford yet from Spurs, but one is anticipated.

Other managers admired at Tottenham include Fulham boss Marco Silva and Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We look back at some of the more entertaining comments that Ange Postecoglou made to the media during his time as Tottenham Hotspur head coach

Postecoglou's dismissal comes 16 days after he guided Spurs to a 1-0 Europa League final win over Manchester United to claim their first European trophy in 41 years.

But glory in Bilbao, which saw Spurs qualify for next season's Champions League, came after Postecoglou presided over the club's worst-ever Premier League campaign.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Tottenham finished a dismal 17th after suffering 22 defeats to record their lowest-ever Premier League points tally of 38.

Postecoglou departs after two seasons in charge, halfway through his four-year contract.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Michael Bridge looks back on Ange Postecoglou's season that led to him being sacked

His sacking comes exactly two years after his appointment, having joined from Celtic on June 6, 2023.

The 59-year-old's departure means Spurs are searching for their fifth permanent manager in six years since Mauricio Pochettino left in 2019.

Spurs explain Ange sacking decision

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As Tottenham Hotspur announce the sacking of Ange Postecoglou, here's a look back at his highs and lows at the north London club

Spurs confirmed Postecoglou's sacking shortly after 5pm on Friday and cited the woeful domestic campaign as the reason for his exit.

A club statement read: "We are extremely grateful to Ange for his commitment and contribution during his two years at the Club. Ange will always be remembered as only the third manager in our history to deliver a European trophy, alongside legendary figures Bill Nicholson and Keith Burkinshaw.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"However, the Board has unanimously concluded that it is in the best interests of the Club for a change to take place. Following a positive start in the 2023/24 Premier League (PL) season, we recorded 78 points from the last 66 PL games. This culminated in our worst-ever PL finish last season. At times there were extenuating circumstances - injuries and then a decision to prioritise our European campaign. Whilst winning the Europa League this season ranks as one of the Club's greatest moments, we cannot base our decision on emotions aligned to this triumph.

"It is crucial that we are able to compete on multiple fronts and believe a change of approach will give us the strongest chance for the coming season and beyond. This has been one of the toughest decisions we have had to make and is not a decision that we have taken lightly, nor one we have rushed to conclude. We have made what we believe is the right decision to give us the best chance of success going forward, not the easy decision.

"We have a talented, young squad and Ange has given us a great platform to build upon. We should like to express our gratitude to him. We wish him well for the future - he will always be welcome back at our home.

"News on the appointment of a new Head Coach will be announced in due course."

Ange: I accomplished what many said was not possible

In September, Postecoglou famously claimed he "always wins things in his second season" - but delivering on his promise has not been enough to keep his job.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player On the September 15, after a defeat to Arsenal, Ange Postecoglou claimed he always wins things in his second season

Postecoglou released a statement shortly after his sacking, believing he "accomplished what many said was not possible".

He said: "When I reflect on my time as manager of Tottenham Hotspur, my overriding emotion is one of pride.

"The opportunity to lead one of England's historic football clubs and bring back the glory it deserves will live with me for a lifetime.

"Sharing that experience with all those who truly love this club and seeing the impact it had on them is something I will never forget.

"That night in Bilbao was the culmination of two years of hard work, dedication and unwavering belief in a dream.

Image: Ange Postecoglou led Spurs to Europa League glory

"There were many challenges to overcome and plenty of noise that comes with trying to accomplish what many said was not possible.

"We have also laid foundations that mean this club should not have to wait 17 more years for their next success.

"I have enormous faith in this group of players and know there is much more potential and growth in them.

"I sincerely want to thank those who are the lifeblood of the club, the supporters. I know there were some difficult times but I always felt that they wanted me to succeed and that gave me all the motivation I needed to push on.

"It's important to acknowledge the hard-working people at Spurs who gave me encouragement on a daily basis.

"And finally, I want to thank those who were with me every day for the last two years.

"A fantastic group of young men who are now legends of this football club and the brilliant coaches who never once doubted we could do something special.

"We are forever connected, Audere est Facere."

Ange killed off before season three

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou drops a major hint about his future as the team celebrate their Europa League final win with an open-top bus parade.

Sky Sports News' Michael Bridge at Tottenham's training ground:

"I don't think it's a surprise. There were murmurings before the end of last season that no matter what Spurs did in the Europa League, Spurs were going to make a change anyway.

"But in Bilbao - there were fans crying and hugging each other. Spurs had won a trophy - their first European trophy in 41 years, their first trophy of any kind in 17 years.

"Many fans who didn't like what they saw last season felt: 'Do you know what, let's give him that third season!'

"That third season! He mentioned that two weeks ago, exactly at that parade when there were over 225,000 people. But then he said in the press conference afterwards that he shouldn't have said that: because sometimes the main character can be killed off in box sets.

"Ange Postecoglou won't see a season three here, and Spurs are having another change - and looking for another manager.

"He did the biggest mic drop in football history: 'I always win things in my second season.' He had that question every single week at his press conferences - and he delivered.

"On the back of that, I'm convinced and I know that he's going to get a very good job after this. There are already clubs very interested in Postecoglou.

"Has he been hard done by? Many will say yes - because this club have been craving a trophy."

How Ange's turbulent time unfolded at Spurs

Image: Postecoglou has been sacked after ending Spurs' 17-year trophy drought

Postecoglou made an instant impact at Spurs last season as they topped the Premier League in a 10-game unbeaten start, which saw him named the Premier League's manager of the month in August, September and October.

But the bubble burst after a chaotic 4-1 home defeat to Chelsea at the start of November, which saw Spurs commit to their high-line approach despite going down to nine players, with Postecoglou infamously declaring to Sky Sports: "It is just who we are, mate."

The long-term effect of injuries and suspensions picked up in that defeat then disrupted the campaign as Tottenham lost five of their final seven games to miss out on the Champions League with a fifth-placed finish.

Injuries have once again decimated Tottenham this season, with some blaming Postecoglou for the issue due to his ultra-aggressive tactics.

Their injury crisis and poor performances led to a woeful run of form. Following the 4-0 win against Manchester City on November 23, Spurs would go on to lose eight of their next 11 fixtures, including a 2-1 loss to Leicester, who were the only team separating Postecoglou's side and relegation this season.

The wretched run saw Postecoglou's relationship sour with Spurs supporters following altercations in defeats at Bournemouth, Fulham and Chelsea. The latter at Stamford Bridge saw the away fans boo and subsequently chant, 'You don't know what you're doing', which then led to Postecoglou cupping his ear in celebration towards the Spurs fans before Pape Sarr's equaliser was disallowed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Postecoglou's ear-cupping and wave to Tottenham fans in their defeat at Chelsea this month

The 1-0 loss at Chelsea saw him become the first Tottenham boss to lose his first four league games against the Blues, while he failed to beat Spurs' main rivals, Arsenal, in his four league games in charge.

It was after a home defeat against the Gunners in September when Postecoglou declared, "I always win things in my second year", and despite delivering on that promise, it wasn't enough to keep him in the role.

They were also beaten in the Carabao Cup semi-finals by Liverpool in February after a sorry 4-0 second-leg defeat at Anfield, which saw them lose 4-1 on aggregate.

In the FA Cup, Tottenham were nearly embarrassed by non-League Tamworth in the third round, with Spurs needing extra-time to win at the National League side before being knocked out at the next stage by Aston Villa.

And so it all came down to the Europa League, and even though the win over Manchester United puts him in Spurs folklore, Daniel Levy ended Postecoglou's turbulent reign - and now Spurs start over again.

Sky Sports to show 215 games in 2025/26

Watch more Premier League matches on Sky Sports ever before with 215 games live of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Sky Sports will broadcast a record minimum of 215 Premier League matches a season from 2025/26 after finalising a new four-year agreement for TV rights.

From the 2025/26 season, Sky Sports' exclusively live coverage will increase from 128 Premier League matches to at least 215 games.