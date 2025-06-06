Next Tottenham boss: Thomas Frank leading contender with Marco Silva and Andoni Iraola also targets

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank is the leading contender to become the next Tottenham boss, Sky Sports News understands.

Spurs are expected to seek an appointment quickly after sacking Ange Postecoglou on Friday evening.

Frank is the front-runner to succeed the Australian, but negotiations are yet to take place with Brentford over the Dane, who has a release clause in his contract.

An approach from Spurs is anticipated, but it has not come yet.

New Spurs boss can win trophy in first game... Whoever becomes the new Tottenham boss will have the chance to win a trophy in their first competitive game in charge.



Europa League winners Spurs face Champions League victors Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup on August 13 in Udine, Italy.

The 51-year-old has been in charge of Brentford since October 2018 and guided the west London club to the Premier League in 2021.

Since promotion, Frank has established Brentford as a Premier League club. They have finished 13th, 9th, 16th and 10th in their four seasons in the top flight, and last season they were in contention for a European place.

Along the way, he has taken every major club scalp at least once, beating Spurs' bitter rivals Arsenal in his first game in the top flight and Chelsea away before the season was done.

The Bees thrashed Manchester United in their opening game of the following season and won away at Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Frank has previously worked with Tottenham's technical director Johan Lange, and was in the mix for the Aston Villa job while Lange was at Villa Park. They worked together at Danish side Lyngby.

Tottenham's interest in Frank comes after working with Spurs technical director Johan Lange at Danish side Lyngby.

Frank was also one of the names Manchester United considered before they stuck with Erik ten Hag in the summer of 2024 and then eventually sacked him to appoint Ruben Amorim.

Speaking to Sky Sports in August about Man Utd's interest, Frank said of his future: "Maybe things will happen. I said the whole time I'm very happy here. If something new will happen, then I need to look at that and then I need to take a decision on that, but right now I'm just happy here.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player When asked about his managerial future back in August 2024, Thomas Frank said everyone has an ego that needs to be fed

"The interesting thing is I maybe have one of the best football jobs in the world. I mean that, because the work environment is so good. It's such a good owner, it's such a good club."

"That's the thing, do I like to try something in the future? Maybe, but it's not like I need to try something bigger or better because what is better? Who knows?"

Silva and Iraola also eyed by Spurs

Frank is not the only candidate in the running to succeed Postecoglou.

Other managers admired at Tottenham include Fulham boss Marco Silva and Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola.

Image: Marco Silva has been in charge of Fulham for four years

Silva had Fulham battling for a European place last season as they finished 11th - a place below Frank's Brentford.

The Cottagers also reached the last eight of the FA Cup for a second year in a row.

Meanwhile, Iraola has impressed at Bournemouth after achieving a record points tally in the top flight for the Cherries as they finished ninth - a place above Frank's Brentford.

Image: Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is a Spurs target

Bournemouth equalled their best wins total in the Premier League in eye-catching style under the Spaniard, who guided them to the FA Cup quarter-finals last season.

'Tactically flexible Frank would be exceptional appointment'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol and James Savundra look assess who could replace sacked Spurs boss Postecoglou

Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"The only concern about Thomas Frank he hasn't managed a club as big as Tottenham and he also hasn't managed in the Champions League.

"What is really attractive about him is the fact that he is tactically flexible. He's not stubborn, he's not wedded to just one way of playing, and he's done a fabulous job at Brentford.

"The people at Brentford would be prepared for his exit because he's been on the shortlist of so many big clubs recently.

"I know he was on the shortlist for the Chelsea job last summer. He's somebody who's very highly regarded.

"I think he would be an exceptional appointment, but so would Marco Silva. He's got Champions League experience from his time in Greece with Olympiakos.

"I don't want to upset Crystal Palace fans, but if I was on the Tottenham board then I would've noticed the incredible job Oliver Glasner has done at Crystal Palace.

"He's won the FA Cup, and he won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt."

'Quite remarkable if Frank appointed'

Image: Frank has been in charge of Brentford for seven years

Sky Sports News' Michael Bridge at Tottenham training ground:

"Thomas Frank - like Postecoglou - is a very engaging character.

"There's a lot of admiration for him here at Spurs, but he doesn't have any European or Europa League experience. He will be a Champions League manager if Spurs decide to appoint him.

"And one of his first games would be the UEFA Super Cup - so he could bring in a trophy in early August against PSG.

"It would be quite remarkable if it is Thomas Frank."

What do Spurs fans think of Frank?

Image: Could Frank (right) succeed Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham?

Spurs fan and podcaster Chris Cowlin on Sky Sports News: "Who is going to come in now and do a better job? If Thomas Frank was to come in, no Champions League experience is an interesting one. But he has done a very, very good job in the Premier League with limited resources. He has always developed players, brought a nice style, very kind in the media."

Ash16: It's the correct decision, and although Frank would be great for the league, I think Spurs need to focus on Edin Terzic. The ex-Borussia Dortmund boss has the experience in Europe that we would need. The trouble is, does Terzic want the job?

ArchieTash: How on earth is Thomas Frank a move in the right direction? What has he won?



J Part: Why sack Ange when he has won silverware? If so, a winner must be employed, not managers like Thomas Frank - ridiculous.

Joshuac: How is this a step in the right direction? Why not earlier, when ex-Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi was free for negotiations?