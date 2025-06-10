Rayan Cherki: Manchester City complete £34m deal to sign attacking midfielder from Lyon

Manchester City have completed the £34m signing of attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki from Lyon.

The 21-year-old has signed a five-year deal until the summer of 2030.

Cherki contributed 12 goals and 20 assists in 44 games in all competitions for Lyon last season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Transfer Talk Podcast, Sam Tighe explains why Jack Grealish's career at Manchester City should serve as a warning to Cherki

Last Thursday, Cherki impressed on his France debut off the bench as he scored a stunning goal in their 5-4 Nations League semi-final defeat to Spain.

Cherki arrives in time to be part of City's Club World Cup squad, with Pep Guardiola's side opening their campaign against Morocco's Wydad AC in Philadelphia on June 18.

Cherki becomes City's third summer signing after the arrivals of left-back Rayan Ait Nouri from Wolves and goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli from Chelsea, with all three new recruits available for the Club World Cup.

Cherki: This is a dream move

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Cherki was reportedly of interest to many top clubs around Europe, but revealed Manchester City's "project" was a huge factor in his move from Lyon to the Etihad Stadium.

He said: "This is a dream for me. Honestly, to be joining a club like Manchester City and have the opportunity to make the next step in my career here is something very, very special.

"I have worked so hard for this all my life. I love this sport, and I can't wait to develop further here in Manchester with Pep and his backroom staff.

"Everyone knows how good City are - they have been so successful for many years now. The responsibility to help the team continue winning is something I want to embrace.

"I would only leave Lyon for a project I really believe in and everything at City suggests I can develop my game and help the team be successful in the future. I can't wait to show City fans what I can do."

City director of football Hugo Viana added: "We're very happy to have Rayan at City. We want to bring top talent to the club, and he falls into that category.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"He's a player our scouts have watched for a long time, and we have all been impressed with his skill and creativity. I am convinced our fans will be excited to see him play.

"There's no doubt that he's now in the best place possible to develop further under Pep's guidance and I really believe he can become a world-class player with our support and direction."

With Cherki having completed his move to Manchester City, Adam Bate speaks to the player's former coach to find out more about what makes France's new star such a special talent.

Cherki was just a boy when Lyon's former academy director Jean-Francois Vulliez asked him about his targets. The reply? To win the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or. Vulliez laughs at the memory. "It showed his ambition," he tells Sky Sports.

Now 21 and a Manchester City player, Cherki will no doubt believe he is taking the next step towards achieving his goals. There are still plenty of points to prove. But he joins as one of the most electrifying players in Europe.

He underlined his extraordinary potential with a blistering debut off the bench for France in their wild 5-4 Nations League defeat to Spain in Stuttgart on Thursday. His side 5-1 down within minutes of coming on, Cherki almost sparked a comeback for the ages...

Read Adam Bate's feature in full.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.