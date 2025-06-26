League One 2025/26 fixtures, dates, schedule & how to watch: Luton Town vs AFC Wimbledon season opener live on Sky Sports
Every game from the opening weekend of the EFL season across the Championship, League One and League Two will be shown on Sky Sports+ live; the 2025/26 League One begins on Friday August 1 with Luton vs AFC Wimbledon at 8pm, live on Sky Sports Football
Thursday 26 June 2025 12:27, UK
Luton vs AFC Wimbledon will kick off the new 2025/26 Sky Bet League One season on Friday August 1, live on Sky Sports.
Every game on the opening weekend will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.
Luton suffered a second successive relegation after demotion from the Championship last season, and the Hatters will begin life back in the third-tier with a home game against newly-promoted AFC Wimbledon following their League Two play-off final win at Wembley.
The match at Kenilworth Road, which kicks off at 8pm, is the curtain-raiser for the new EFL 2025/26 season.
In full: All the 2025/26 League One fixtures
The opening League One weekend continues with a bumper day of action on Saturday August 2, with every game live on Sky Sports.
At 12.30pm, relegated side Cardiff, playing in the third tier for the first time since 2003, open their season at home against Peterborough - live on Sky Sports Football.
At 3pm, another nine fixtures will be available to watch live on Sky Sports+, including the openers for newly-promoted sides Doncaster, Bradford and Port Vale, and new Plymouth boss Tom Cleverley's first competitive game in charge.
The final game of the opening weekend sees last season's League One play-off semi-finalists Stockport host Bolton on Sunday August 3 at 12pm - live on Sky Sports Football.
The opening weekend League One games - with every game live on Sky Sports+
Friday August 1
Luton vs AFC Wimbledon, kick-off 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+
Saturday August 2
Cardiff vs Peterborough, kick-off 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+
Blackpool vs Stevenage, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+
Bradford vs Wycombe, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+
Burton vs Mansfield, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+
Doncaster vs Exeter, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+
Huddersfield vs Leyton Orient, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+
Lincoln vs Reading, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+
Plymouth vs Barnsley, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+
Rotherham vs Port Vale, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+
Wigan vs Northampton, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+
Sunday August 3
Stockport vs Bolton, kick-off 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+
How many of my EFL team's fixtures will be live on Sky?
Every Championship, League One and League Two team will be featured live on Sky more than 20 times in the 2025/26 season.
The EFL is at the heart of Sky Sports+ coverage and will see over 1,000 games from 1,891 matches across the EFL, Carabao Cup and Vertu Trophy broadcast live throughout the season.
When will more TV selections be announced?
Within seven days of today's EFL fixture release, all broadcast-selected matches will be allocated until the end of September.
And before the start of the 2025/26 season, all TV selections will be allocated until the FA Cup third round in early January.
This is a landmark commitment, providing fans and clubs with almost six months' notice, an increase from the five weeks' notice given across the majority of the 2023/24 season.
Your club's League One fixture list for 2025/26
Key EFL dates 2025/26
EFL opening weekends
League One and League Two: Friday August 1 - Sunday August 3
Championship: Friday August 8 - Sunday August 10
Final games of the regular season
Weekend of May 2/3 2026
Play-off finals
Championship play-off final - Saturday May 23 2026
League One play-off final - Sunday May 24 2026
League Two play-off final - Monday May 25 2026