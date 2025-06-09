Crystal Palace in the Europa League: Nottingham Forest write to UEFA to say Eagles are in breach of multi-club ownership rules

Nottingham Forest have written to UEFA to voice their concerns about Crystal Palace's scheduled involvement in the Europa League next season - saying the Eagles could be in breach of multi-club ownership rules.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis was himself forced to step aside from day-to-day running of the club when it looked like Forest might qualify for the Champions League, knowing there would be an obvious conflict of interest with the Greek billionaire's other European club, Olympiakos, who had already qualified.

Marinakis put all his Forest shares into a blind trust and promised to have no involvement in decision-making at the City Ground, to comply with UEFA rules.

However, Forest's failure to beat Chelsea on the final day of the season meant they missed out on Champions League football, avoiding any clash with Olympiakos. As a result, Marinakis has retaken his place at the helm and taken back his Forest shares.

As reported by Sky Sports News, Palace's bosses attended a meeting in Nyon, Switzerland last week with UEFA's Club Financial Control Body in preparation for a decision by European football's governing body, which is expected to come in the next three weeks.

That has led to Forest's decision to write to UEFA with their own observations and to stress they feel there is a conflict of interest, because American businessman John Textor owns just under 30 per cent of the shares in Palace whilst also owning a stake in the French club Lyon, who have provisionally qualified for the Europa League.

Lyon could themselves yet be barred from European competition next season as they are being "closely monitored" by UEFA's Club Financial Control Body to ensure compliance with financial sustainability requirements.

Palace argue that all decisions relating to the way the club is run are down to the executive chairman, Steve Parish, and Textor has no direct involvement in such matters.

Furthermore, it is thought Textor has offered to stand down as a director of Palace to avoid any conflict of interest, but it is understood Forest have pointed out that the south London club have missed UEFA's deadline to do so. Marinakis' decision to make a similar move was reported at the end of April.

The dispute could result in a lengthy legal battle, although the draw for the league phase of the Europa League - which is the stage Palace would join the competition - is not until August 29.

A timeline - Forest and Palace's UEFA issues

March 1: UEFA's deadline passes for clubs in multi-club groups to change their ownership structure. At that point, Crystal Palace were 12th in the Premier League and in the FA Cup fifth round, in a competition that still had Manchester City, Newcastle, Manchester United, Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Fulham in it.

April 30: It is revealed Evangelos Marinakis has removed himself from the control of Nottingham Forest, putting his shares into a blind trust - when it looked like Forest would qualify for the Champions League alongside Olympiakos, also owned by the Greek billionaire.

May 17: Crystal Palace win the FA Cup by beating Manchester City 1-0 in the Wembley final, thereby qualifying for the Europa League. On the same day, Lyon qualify for the Europa League on the final day of the Ligue 1 season after beating Angers, and Strasbourg failing to beat Le Havre at home. However, Lyon could be sanctioned by UEFA themselves for failing to meet spending rules.

May 25: Forest fail to qualify for the Champions League on the final day of the Premier League season but reach the Conference League instead, so Marinakis takes back control of the club.

June 3: UEFA meet with Palace executives in Switzerland to discuss whether the Eagles are able to play in Europe next season. John Textor and Steve Parish attend the meeting to fight Palace's case.

June 9: It is revealed Forest have written to UEFA warning that Palace could be in breach of UEFA's multi-club ownership rules.

