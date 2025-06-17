Benjamin Sesko transfer news: RB Leizpig want a deal worth between £68.4m and £85.5m for Arsenal target

RB Leipzig want a deal worth somewhere between £68.4m [€80m] and £85.5m [€100m] for Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko, according to Sky in Germany.

Sky Sports News reported that Arsenal held initial talks with Leipzig about the striker this summer, but so far there has been no formal offer made by the Premier League club.

Leipzig are using the likes of Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak as a guide on their valuation of the 22-year-old.

Sesko is understood to be relaxed about the situation and will not rock the boat to force a move.

However, he is attracted to the possibility of playing for Arsenal and Champions League football. He is also thought to be flattered by Arsenal's long-standing interest in him.

Arsenal are looking at other options too - including Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal have a long-term interest in Sesko. Sky Sports News reported in January that the club were seriously considering a move - but his agent ruled it out due to a gentleman's agreement with Leipzig to stay at least until this summer.

The Gunners also wanted Sesko last summer too, only for him to extend his contract with the German club until 2029. RB Leipzig are now willing to let him leave after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Sesko scored 21 goals and had six assists in all competitions last season, including four in the Champions League.

Arsenal transfers state of play

Latest from Sky Sports News' Lyall Thomas:

Arsenal's three preferred striker targets this summer have been Newcastle's Alexander Isak, Sporting's Gyokeres and Sesko.

Isak is incredibly difficult - Newcastle don't want to sell and his value is huge - so very unlikely to happen at this stage.

Gyokeres is another target but Sporting say they have not received any offers yet and he will not be allowed to leave for £59m [€70m].

Sporting president Frederico Varandas has refuted the existence of a gentleman's agreement with his agent allowing Gyokeres to join Arsenal or Manchester United for that amount.

Manchester United made an initial approach for Gyokeres through intermediaries and Juventus also have him on their list.

Gyokeres said on Instagram last week: "There is a lot of talks at the moment, most of it is false. I will speak when the time is right."

Arsenal have held initial talks with RB Leipzig over Sesko to explore the conditions of a deal. Arsenal also remain interested in the likes of Real Madrid's Rodrygo for winger position.

The club is confident of completing the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

