Antoine Semenyo: Bournemouth forward signs new five-year contract after interest from Man Utd, Tottenham and Liverpool

Antoine Semenyo has signed a new five-year contract at Bournemouth after attracting interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham this summer.

The 25-year-old scored 13 goals and produced seven assists in all competitions last season as Bournemouth achieved a club-record points tally in the Premier League and a joint-highest finish of ninth.

Tottenham stepped up their interest in Semenyo earlier this month while Man Utd were also admirers despite also attempting to sign Bryan Mbeumo.

Semenyo was also on Liverpool's transfer shortlist and was believed to favour playing for a Champions League club - but he has committed his future to Bournemouth.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I've grown so much at the club, both on and off the pitch, and I'm really happy to have signed ahead of returning for pre-season," said Semenyo.

"From the fans to the staff and my teammates, I can't speak highly enough of the people around the club.

"It's a great place to be and I'm excited to get back to Bournemouth and continue the hard work with the new season just around the corner."

Semenyo joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023 and has gone on to make has 89 appearances, scoring 22 goals.

Bournemouth were not prepared to give up Semenyo lightly and are understood to value him as high as £70m. Semenyo had only signed a new five-year contract with the club last summer.

Bournemouth's president of football operations, Tiago Pinto added: "Antoine has been crucial to the club's progress and is a key member of the project here at Vitality Stadium.

"We have a great relationship with Antoine and we're looking forward to continuing that as we hope to build on a record-breaking season. His commitment to the club matches our ambition and I'm excited to see what can be achieved as we prepare for the new campaign."

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.