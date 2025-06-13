Summer transfer window: Championship players Premier League clubs could be interested in signing

The second transfer window of the summer opens on Monday June 16.

English clubs have until 7pm on Monday September 1 to strengthen their squads for the 2025/26 campaign.

And, as ever, the Sky Bet Championship is a hotbed of talent.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at some of the best goals from the Sky Bet Championship in 2024/25...

There will be players from relegated clubs looking to get straight back to the Premier League, players who missed out on promotion in 2024/25 hoping to join them and proven second-tier players wanting to test themselves in the top flight.

With that in mind, here - in no particular order - we take a look at 10 players Premier League clubs could sign this summer...

Gustavo Hamer

Brazilian-born midfielder Gustavo Hamer got his chance in the Premier League with Sheffield United in 2023/24 and, with four goals and seven assists, was one of few highlights in a season that ended with miserable relegation.

He remained at Bramall Lane in 2024/25 and starred as the Blades reached the Championship play-off final, with 10 goals and eight assists. His stellar performances earned him the league's Player of the Year award.

Missing out on promotion means there is no doubt Sheffield United will be inundated with interest in other members of their squad - honourable mentions must go to Harrison Burrows, Ollie Arblaster, Sydie Peck, Ryan One and Vinicius Souza.

But it would be a crying shame if Hamer - who turns 28 in June - does not make the step up again. Everton and Leeds are reportedly monitoring the situation.

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Josh Sargent

Josh Sargent only played in 55 of Norwich's 92 Championship games over the last two seasons, meaning a superb return of 31 goals in that time - an average of more than one every other game - has perhaps gone under the radar.

In fact, only Joel Piroe (52) has scored more goals in the second tier than Sargent's 44 since the start of 2022/23.

The USA international has proved himself to be a consistent goal threat and would surely be keen for another crack at the Premier League. In 2021/22, he scored twice in 26 appearances for the Canaries, but he's 25 now and far better prepared.

Some players do not cope well with the step up, and that's fine if it's the case with Sargent, but that goal record will certainly have caught the eye of potential suitors, with Leeds reportedly one of them.

Tom Fellows

Having been at the club since U10 level, Tom Fellows was introduced as a first-team regular under Carlos Corberan in 2023/24, but took his game to the next level last term.

With a league-high 14 assists - joint with Portsmouth's Josh Murphy - he provided just under 25 per cent of West Brom's total goal return of 57.

The winger made his England U21 debut in September - which he spoke about during an exclusive interview with Sky Sports - and was named by Lee Carsley as an additional training player for this summer's U21 Euros.

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Mihailo Ivanovic

Fellows - who is under contract at The Hawthorns until 2027 - has been linked with a move to Everton.

Millwall spent a reported fee just shy of £3m to sign Mihailo Ivanovic from Vojvodina, in his native Serbia, last summer but, under Neil Harris, with starts few and far between, he struggled to make an impact.

That changed after Alex Neil replaced Harris on December 30. He was, more often than not, leading the line - and, with that trust, showed what he was capable of.

Though he took fewer touches in the opposition box and hit marginally fewer shots on target, his goal return drastically improved and he ended the season with a run of seven in seven games.

Ivanovic has said countryman Aleksandar Mitrovic was his idol from a young age, and he has adopted the former Fulham striker's goal celebration as a tribute. While Wolves have reportedly shown an interest, following in the older man's footsteps right now may be a premature call - but the signs point to a bright future.

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Bilal El Khannouss

Bilal El Khannouss already had two seasons of senior football under his belt when he joined Leicester for £21m from Belgian Pro League side Genk - having just turned 20 - last summer. He is the latest talent to come off the club's production line, with Kevin De Bruyne and Leandro Trossard having started their careers there, too.

A Premier League return of two goals and three assists does not catch the eye, but in a difficult season for the Foxes, in fits and starts, he shone, offering a glimpse of his true capabilities.

"In a position somewhere between a No 10 and a left-sided No 8, El Khannouss glides across the turf, honing in on gaps in defences and trying to make things happen. He is Leicester's spark," wrote Sky Sports' Nick Wright earlier this year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' senior reporter Rob Dorsett explains why Leicester could be facing a points deduction in the Championship

It is no wonder Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Wolves have a reported interest in him.

If he stays in the Championship, the Morocco international is sure to be a standout player. But if he moves on, he could well thrive again under the pressure of the top flight.

Finn Azaz

There can be no doubt Finn Azaz is one of the Championship's most exciting players.

He finished with 11 goals and 10 assists in 2023/24, which comprised a loan at Plymouth and a permanent move to Middlesbrough - and bettered that with 12 goals and 11 assists with Boro in 2024/25. Only Notts County's Jodi Jones (27) recorded more assists in the EFL across the two campaigns.

While sometimes deployed on the left under Michael Carrick, the 24-year-old has looked most promising as a No 10, with his output reportedly piquing the interest of Crystal Palace, Leeds and Bournemouth.

With managerless Middlesbrough having missed out on a play-off place by four points two seasons running, now may be the opportune moment for clubs to try and prise the Republic of Ireland international away from the Riverside.

Jack Rudoni

Jack Rudoni signed for Coventry last summer, effectively as the replacement for Callum O'Hare, who joined Sheffield United on a free transfer. As a result, he was given licence to roam further forward than he had done during two thoroughly positive seasons at Huddersfield - from a personal perspective, at least.

Reports vary on how much his signing cost the Sky Blues, but they certainly got bang for their buck. In 43 regular season Championship games, he scored nine and assisted 12, with only five players recording more goal involvements than his 21.

Newcastle and Leeds are reportedly keen on taking him to the Premier League, while Southampton and Leicester are said to be interested in keeping him in the Championship for another campaign.

Rudoni was inconsolable when Coventry missed out on a place in the play-off final in May, but the top flight could be within reach - and if he does go, Frank Lampard's side should be in line to make a healthy return on their investment.

Jason Knight

Few have the experience Jason Knight does at the age of 24. One of the youngsters Derby depended on during their seasons of need, he was playing regular first team football at 18 and, six years on, factoring in senior Republic of Ireland caps, he has played 307 games.

He is mature beyond his years as a result, and it was no real surprise he was named Bristol City captain last summer. Taking the responsibility in his stride, he was one of only three outfield players in the Championship to play every single minute in 2024/25.

Knight ranked third in the division for both passes into the final third (323) and progressive passes (336) and drew the sixth-most fouls (81).

The Premier League felt, to an extent, within touching distance when Liam Manning's Robins reached the play-off semi-finals in May, but with that eventuality having passed them by, Bournemouth, Everton, Fulham and Leeds are all reportedly interested in making that dream a reality for Knight.

Hayden Hackney

Like Middlesbrough team-mate Finn Azaz, Hayden Hackney has also been making a name for himself on Teesside. The 22-year-old local boy has been on Boro's books for 14 years, and in the first team for three, but 2024/25 was his breakout.

A look at his stats gives a glimpse into why Man Utd and Tottenham are reportedly showing an interest in signing the deep-lying playmaker, who was targeted by Porto in January.

The most eye-catching of those is the 440 progressive passes he made. It was not only 89 more than pass master Matt Grimes, but also more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues, 78 ahead of Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich.

Being part of Lee Carsley's England squad for the U21 Euros could move him further into the spotlight - and hasten what seems like a certain move to the Premier League.

Mateus Fernandes

Southampton were so poor in 2024/25 that it was hard to stand out; a record-breaking 30 defeats tells you everything you need to know.

But there are talented individuals in Saints' squad: Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Aaron Ramsdale, Tyler Dibling and Shea Charles, to name just a handful. Another is Mateus Fernandes, who joined from Sporting CP last summer.

He played in a variety of positions, including both wings, but mostly in the middle of the park and finished the season with three goals and six assists in all competitions, which was incredible in the context of Southampton's season.

Not 21 until July, Fernandes is part of Portugal's U21 Euros squad and starred in the 0-0 draw with France in their tournament opener. Leeds, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested, but they will be hoping to keep hold of him as they attempt to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.