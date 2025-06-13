Florian Wirtz transfer news: Liverpool agree British-record fee for Bayer Leverkusen star

Liverpool have agreed a British-record transfer fee of £116.5m to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

The total package is £116.5m (€137.5m), made up of a £100m plus £16.5m in potential add-ons.

The fee comfortably surpasses Liverpool's own record - but the performance-related add-ons, if achieved, would make it a potential British record fee, with the overall outlay set to surpass the £115m Chelsea paid Brighton in 2023 for Moises Caicedo. Striker Darwin Nunez was Liverpool's previous record signing in 2022.

Wirtz is now free to speak to Liverpool, where personal terms are not expected to be a problem, as he only wants to join Liverpool.

The medical will happen next week when the player returns from his holiday.

Liverpool, like a number of top European clubs, had been watching Wirtz, who was one of the Bundesliga's most impressive performers last season, for some time.

Manchester City pulled out of the race for his signature, reportedly due to the spiralling costs of the whole package, and Wirtz expressed a preference for Merseyside over Bayern Munich, before Liverpool finally got the deal over the line.

The 22-year-old, who has spent his entire senior career at Leverkusen, scored 10 goals and registered 12 assists in 25 starts as his side finished runners-up to Bayern Munich, a year on from winning a league and cup double.

Wirtz scored for Germany in last Wednesday's 2-1 Nations League semi-final defeat against Portugal.

Wirtz follows his former Leverkusen team-mate Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield after the Netherlands international joined in a £29.5m deal.

Arne Slot's side are also eyeing a deal for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

The Premier League champions have made contact with the Cherries but are yet to make an offer as they explore the conditions of a potential deal.

Robertson: Wirtz an exciting talent

Andy Robertson has described Liverpool's record signing Florian Wirtz as an "exciting talent".

Robertson played against Wirtz when Liverpool faced Leverkusen in the Champions League this past season but says he realised the playmaker was headed for stardom when Germany beat Scotland 5-1 at Euro 2024.

"He was excellent against us. He was the one causing problems, in the half space, running in behind, he can mix it up," Robertson told Sky Sports News at the AR26 annual Captain's Cup Golf Day fundraiser before the signing was confirmed.

"That was enough for me to see he's going to be a top player. In the Germany team against us he was excellent.

"If we get him through, an exciting talent through the door. We have already got a lot of exciting talent. He's a right good player and he'll only help us. If he does get through the door we'll be excited to play with him."

'Wirtz gives Liverpool different attacking options'

European football expert Andy Brassell speaking on Sky Sports News:

"He is one of the best midfield players in Europe. You look at the age, you will get 10 years of service out of him, notwithstanding any injuries.

"Someone like him really shows that Arne Slot wants to develop Liverpool into his own team.

"Wirtz gives them loads more options - he has played false nine, as a 10 or in wide positions. Liverpool do not have the centre-forward they want at the moment; it gives them a front three with a completely different shape. Maybe it turns into a front two.

"It takes a lot of the creative load off Salah as he goes into his 30s. He is a great player and so adaptable.

"He is costing a lot of money, but for them to get him, he obviously really believes in the move."

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

"Florian Wirtz, he is a different player," Marco Neppe tells Sky Sports. The former Bayern Munich technical director is a long-term admirer, but then who isn't? At 22 years old, the Bayer Leverkusen player is already established among the world's very best.

Last season, he was the fulcrum in the final third for a side that shocked Europe by ending Bayern's 11-year reign as Leverkusen went unbeaten in the Bundesliga campaign to claim the first title in the club's history. This season, his numbers are even better.

Into double figures for goals, he also has the most assists from open play in the competition with 12. Wirtz has completed the most dribbles in Germany, that ability to glide by opponents without breaking stride setting him apart. Special, in other words.

Read the lowdown on what makes Wirtz so good and how he might fit in at Liverpool.

Alex: The transfer of the season. Incredible signing. It's a record but it's just 500k more than Caicedo so I'd say money well spent for the best creator in the Bundesliga for the last two seasons.

Daz: Wirtz is a generational talent and a statement signing for both Liverpool and the Premier League. Can't wait to see where he fits into the system or if we now go and sign a starting striker as well! Strengthening from a position of strength like we watched MUFC do for decades. YNWA

Naz 287: Fantastic signing. He will light up the Premier League. 21st title coming to Anfield next season, love seeing our rival fans crying over the fee. This is about to get a whole lot Wirtz for them. YNWA

Webbo82: Love EVERYTHING about this deal. The big fee shows our ambition, it's a statement. And the player looks magnificent.

Dozer93: Great signing but not sure if he will develop into the kind of player to demand a Premier League record fee. Time will tell.

