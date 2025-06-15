Arsenal to make fresh bid to tempt Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa - Paper Talk
Plus: Manchester United have reportedly decided to cut their losses with Rasmus Hojlund; Napoli have £45 million to spend on Jack Grealish or Alejandro Garnacho
Sunday 15 June 2025 23:58, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
THE DAILY MIRROR
Ollie Watkins has made no secret of his love for Arsenal - and it now seems as though the Gunners will make a fresh attempt to sign the England striker after failing to do so in January.
Manchester United have reportedly decided to cut their losses with Rasmus Hojlund, but Joshua Zirkzee is set to stay at Old Trafford.
THE GUARDIAN
The Crystal Palace ownership saga has taken another twist with the club's largest shareholder, John Textor, listing his holding company Eagle Football for an initial public offering in the US.
THE SUN
Napoli have £45 million to spend on Jack Grealish or Alejandro Garnacho - but they will not take both.
Rayan Cherki has arrived in Manchester with a score to settle - and says he wants to 'kill' Manchester United.
SCOTTISH SUN
Nicolas Khun is a £15m summer target for former club RB Leipzig.
