Arsenal to make fresh bid to tempt Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE DAILY MIRROR

Ollie Watkins has made no secret of his love for Arsenal - and it now seems as though the Gunners will make a fresh attempt to sign the England striker after failing to do so in January.

Manchester United have reportedly decided to cut their losses with Rasmus Hojlund, but Joshua Zirkzee is set to stay at Old Trafford.

THE GUARDIAN

The Crystal Palace ownership saga has taken another twist with the club's largest shareholder, John ­Textor, listing his holding company Eagle Football for an initial public offering in the US.

THE SUN

Napoli have £45 million to spend on Jack Grealish or Alejandro Garnacho - but they will not take both.

Rayan Cherki has arrived in Manchester with a score to settle - and says he wants to 'kill' Manchester United.

SCOTTISH SUN

Nicolas Khun is a £15m summer target for former club RB Leipzig.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.