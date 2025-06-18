Premier League 2025/2026 fixtures: Watch free live stream as each club's matches are revealed

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE STREAM | Premier League 2025/26 fixtures announcement

The fixtures for the new Premier League season are being announced at 9am

Next season, which will be followed by the 2026 World Cup, will see Arne Slot's Liverpool team look to defend the Premier League title they won so convincingly last time around, with Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland hoping to buck the recent trend of newly-promoted clubs going straight back down to the Championship.

Next season, which will be followed by the 2026 World Cup, will see Arne Slot's Liverpool team look to defend the Premier League title they won so convincingly last time around, with Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland hoping to buck the recent trend of newly-promoted clubs going straight back down to the Championship.

So what else do you need to know...

When does the 2025/26 Premier League season start?

The 2025/26 Premier League season will kick off on the weekend of August 16/17 2025.

In previous campaigns, the opening game has taken place on the Friday of the opening weekend, but the final schedule and picks for television broadcast will be revealed on Wednesday morning.

That start date is 83 days after the end of the 2024/25 season, which the Premier League says provides the "maximum player rest time".

The 2025/26 season will consist of 33 weekends and five midweek match rounds.

The Premier League says the schedule "continues to allow more rest time for players over the festive match round period".

No two rounds will take place within 60 hours of each other and there will be no fixtures on Christmas Eve.

When does the Premier League season end?

The final Premier League match round will be played on Sunday May 24 2026.

As usual, all games will kick off at the same time, with the Premier League season concluding just over a fortnight before the 2026 World Cup gets under way.

How many games will Sky Sports show next season?

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And that means 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.

Which new teams are in the 2025/26 Premier League?

Leeds and Burnley gained automatic promotion from the Championship last season, with Sunderland joining them after victory over Sheffield United the Championship play-off final to complete the new line-up of 20 teams.

That trio will replace Southampton, Leicester and Ipswich, who were all relegated from the Premier League in 2024/25.