Marcus Rashford future: Newcastle eye move for Man Utd forward after Aston Villa loan spell - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Newcastle want to rescue Marcus Rashford from his Manchester United limbo.

THE ATHLETIC

Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly is close to signing a new long-term contract with the club.

Nottingham Forest's long-awaited redevelopment of the City Ground is finally set to get the go-ahead.

Fenerbahce have demanded the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) investigate after members of the association's disciplinary committee allegedly made "hostile statements" about the club in leaked WhatsApp messages.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden says he has his "hunger" back and is out to prove the doubters wrong ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City kicked off their Club World Cup campaign with a 2-0 win with goals from Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku, but Rico Lewis was shown a late red card after catching Samuel Obeng following a challenge.

DAILY MAIL

Pep Guardiola insists that Jack Grealish needs game time and that it is 'best' for him to leave Manchester City.

Wayne Rooney has dropped a major hint over his future as a football manager on the back of his disastrous stints at Birmingham and Plymouth.

THE TIMES

Three British teenagers have been handed a £66k pay day thanks to Wimbledon wild cards.

Georgia Stanway, the England midfielder, has said players are having to help fund their families' trips to Euro 2025 because of Switzerland's high cost of living.

Image: Georgia Stanway made her return to the Lionesses starting line-up vs Spain

DAILY MIRROR

Viktor Gyokeres has turned down clear-the-air talks with Sporting Lisbon as his transfer saga turns bitter.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers defender John Soutar has undergone surgery ahead of a crucial Champions League clash against Panathinaikos.

Former Celtic and Rangers scout John Park has returned to Scottish football to take on a surprise new role at a Premiership club.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.