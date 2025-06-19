Marc Guehi transfer news: Liverpool expected to make significant offer for Crystal Palace captain - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Liverpool are expected to make a significant offer for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, having moved swiftly to raise funds with the sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke is on the radar of a host of clubs this summer, including Arsenal.

Nottingham Forest are close to completing a £30m deal for Botafogo's Brazilian pair Igor Jesus and Jair Cunha.

THE SUN

Ruben Amorim is set to axe Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho from Manchester United's pre-season tour of the USA.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri faces a race against time to avoid any of his players walking out at Hillsborough.

DAILY MIRROR

Marcus Rashford wants to miss Manchester United's tour of the United States in favour of finding himself a new club.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester City are set to bolster their youth ranks with the signing of Freddie Lawrie when his scholarship forms expire at Aston Villa.

Barcelona have reached a verbal agreement with Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams over personal terms and do not view the forward's €60m (£50m) release clause as an obstacle to a deal this summer.

Sunderland are close to appointing Florent Ghisolfi as the club's director of football.

USMNT international Caleb Wiley is on the verge of rejoining Watford from Chelsea on a season-long loan.

THE TIMES

All England Club chairwoman Debbie Jevans warns Wimbledon risks 'falling behind' other Grand Slam events if it does not expand the site as she prepares to attend a judicial review during the middle of the championships.

THE I

Manchester United remain frontrunners to sign Bryan Mbeumo but must significantly increase their offer to convince Brentford to sell.

Image: Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo

Newcastle United's "imminent" decision over the future of St James' Park will push their valuation past the £1bn mark as a new report claims they're among the fastest growing clubs in world football.

GUARDIAN

The New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is closing in on a deal to buy John Textor's shares in Crystal Palace in a move that could help the FA Cup winners' chances of playing in next season's Europa League.

Thomas Partey is at an impasse with Arsenal in talks over a new contract as the midfielder weighs up whether to extend his stay.

DAILY RECORD

Kyogo could be set for a surprising move to Birmingham City this summer.

