Emiliano Martinez transfer news: Aston Villa goalkeeper trying to push through dream move to Man Utd - Paper Talk

THE SUN

Emiliano Martinez is desperately trying to push through a dream move to Manchester United.

Brighton are set to enter the race for Harvey Elliott - and have identified the Liverpool star as their key summer target.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Thomas Tuchel and the Football Association will lobby FIFA to change new protocols for the World Cup next year that require countries to move to new base camps for each knockout round.

Stuart Hooper, a former player and director of rugby at Premiership side Bath, will exit the ECB next week having resigned amid his role as co-founder and chief commercial officer with R360 being revealed.

DAILY MIRROR

Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard could attract the interest of Arsenal this transfer window.

THE ATHLETIC

Tottenham have made an enquiry to Bournemouth about forward Antoine Semenyo but are not proceeding with a move for the Ghanaian forward at present.

Martin Zubimendi is in London to meet Arsenal officials and complete the formalities of his transfer from Real Sociedad.

Gareth Bale is leading a consortium that has made an approach to buy Cardiff City.

THE I

Newcastle United have hiked corporate season tickets by 25 per cent - taking entry-level hospitality seats from £2,600 to £3,300 for the coming season.

THE GUARDIAN

Galatasaray are considering a move for Ilkay Gundogan, with Manchester City open to a transfer for the 34-year-old midfielder.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are preparing contract talks with top asset Nico Raskin.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are on the brink of snapping up Callum Osmand and Benjamin Nygren as they ramp up their summer transfer drive.

Charlie Mulgrew insists there's no chance Kieran Tierney will turn his back on Scotland any time soon.

Croatian centre-back Luka Jelenic is reportedly a target for Rangers and Vitoria Guimaraes.

Dundee United are closing in on the double signing of Panutche Camara and Yevhen Kucherenko.

