Marc Guehi transfer news: Crystal Palace defender to turn down Arsenal move, putting Liverpool on alert - Paper Talk
Plus: Marcus Rashford announces his desire to join Barcelona; Leicester plan to finally sack head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy; Andre Onana wants to stay at Man Utd despite Monaco interest; Martin Zubimendi close to joining Arsenal
Saturday 21 June 2025 23:07, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Marc Guehi is prepared to turn down a move to Arsenal this summer, putting Liverpool on high alert over a move for the Crystal Palace defender.
Leicester plan to confirm the sacking of Ruud van Nistelrooy at the start of next month, with Sean Dyche the favourite to replace him.
THE GUARDIAN
Liverpool target Marc Guehi is prepared to see out the final year of his contract at Crystal Palace if the right move doesn't materialise this summer.
Andre Onana is eager to stay at Manchester United despite interest from Monaco, who are also considering Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Atletico Madrid are ready to rival Saudi Arabian clubs to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.
DAILY MIRROR
Manchester United's transfer plans are being held up as they struggle to offload Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund.
Nottingham Forest and Brighton are going head-to-head to sign Botafogo left-back Cuiabano.
THE SCOTTISH SUN
Celtic could raid the J League again for £1.5m Kawasaki Frontale striker Shin Yamada.
