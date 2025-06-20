 Skip to content

Marc Guehi transfer news: Crystal Palace defender to turn down Arsenal move, putting Liverpool on alert - Paper Talk

Plus: Marcus Rashford announces his desire to join Barcelona; Leicester plan to finally sack head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy; Andre Onana wants to stay at Man Utd despite Monaco interest; Martin Zubimendi close to joining Arsenal

Saturday 21 June 2025 23:07, UK

Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Marc Guehi is prepared to turn down a move to Arsenal this summer, putting Liverpool on high alert over a move for the Crystal Palace defender.

Leicester plan to confirm the sacking of Ruud van Nistelrooy at the start of next month, with Sean Dyche the favourite to replace him.

THE GUARDIAN

Liverpool target Marc Guehi is prepared to see out the final year of his contract at Crystal Palace if the right move doesn't materialise this summer.

Andre Onana is eager to stay at Manchester United despite interest from Monaco, who are also considering Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Also See:

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Atletico Madrid are ready to rival Saudi Arabian clubs to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United's transfer plans are being held up as they struggle to offload Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund.

Nottingham Forest and Brighton are going head-to-head to sign Botafogo left-back Cuiabano.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic could raid the J League again for £1.5m Kawasaki Frontale striker Shin Yamada.

Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season

Watch more Premier League matches on Sky Sports ever before with 215 games live of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW