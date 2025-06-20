Marc Guehi transfer news: Crystal Palace defender to turn down Arsenal move, putting Liverpool on alert - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Marc Guehi is prepared to turn down a move to Arsenal this summer, putting Liverpool on high alert over a move for the Crystal Palace defender.

Leicester plan to confirm the sacking of Ruud van Nistelrooy at the start of next month, with Sean Dyche the favourite to replace him.

THE GUARDIAN

Liverpool target Marc Guehi is prepared to see out the final year of his contract at Crystal Palace if the right move doesn't materialise this summer.

Andre Onana is eager to stay at Manchester United despite interest from Monaco, who are also considering Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Atletico Madrid are ready to rival Saudi Arabian clubs to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United's transfer plans are being held up as they struggle to offload Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund.

Nottingham Forest and Brighton are going head-to-head to sign Botafogo left-back Cuiabano.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic could raid the J League again for £1.5m Kawasaki Frontale striker Shin Yamada.

