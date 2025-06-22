Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli wanted by Bayern Munich - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Bayern Munich are lining up an ambitious move for Gabriel Martinelli this summer, a new report in Germany has claimed.

Former Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has renewed his criticism of the club's leadership in the years after Sir Alex Ferguson left the club.

Former Wolves boss Bruno Lage was caught in an astonishing X-rated spat with his own player after the star reacted furiously to being substituted at the Club World Cup on Friday.

Chelsea have opened talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, according to a report.

Damien Duff's resignation as manager of Shelbourne was confirmed on Sunday, two days after their 1-0 defeat at home to Derry City, which left his side in sixth place in the table.

THE SUN

Gareth Southgate's bid to become Poland boss has been rejected, claims Polish FA chief Cezary Kulesza.

Saudi businessman Turki Alalshikh is looking into a takeover move for Bristol City.

Aaron Ramsdale is a surprise target for Turkish giants Galatasaray.

THE ATHLETIC

Pep Guardiola says he is open to managing in South America one day after experiencing the passion of their fans and teams in the opening week of the Club World Cup.

DAILY RECORD

Wolves are set to enter the bidding for long term target Nico Raskin if Rangers decide to cash in on the Belgian international this summer.

Ianis Hagi has warned that he might be dropping down a level to join Legia Warsaw.

