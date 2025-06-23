Bryan Mbeumo: Man Utd make improved £60m bid for Brentford forward
Manchester United have admired Bryan Mbeumo for some time and feel he is a good fit for Ruben Amorim's system; £60m-rated Mbeumo keen on move but Brentford not under pressure to sell
Monday 23 June 2025 21:56, UK
Manchester United have made an improved bid of more than £60m for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.
United have, as expected, gone back in with another offer for Mbeumo after having their initial bid worth up to £55m rejected.
Brentford value Mbeumo, who effectively has two years left on his deal, at more than £60m and are willing to listen to offers.
Sky Sports News revealed earlier in June that Spurs had held initial talks with Brentford for the 25-year-old.
Mbeumo is understood to be intrigued by Spurs, who have just appointed his former boss Thomas Frank, but one source has told Sky Sports News that as it stands he is leaning towards United.
- How would Cunha, Mbeumo fit into Man Utd's attack?
- Garnacho? Mainoo? Neville's verdict on players Man Utd must sell
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Man Utd news & transfers🔴
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season
Mbeumo is a player United have admired for a while and he is seen as a good fit for Ruben Amorim's system.
There is a feeling at Brentford that Mbeumo has earned the chance to move to a bigger club this summer if one meets his valuation.
United have already agreed a deal to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m.
What do the stats say?
Sky Sports Data Editor Adam Smith:
Bryan Mbeumo scored 20 goals in the Premier League last season to help Brentford secure a top-half finish - only three players scored more.
He also notched seven assists but should have registered more, clocking a league-topping 9.26 expected assists during the campaign - primarily from delivering a table-topping 202 crosses.
Additionally, only two players covered more distance or attempted more sprints for the season, making him one of the hardest grafters in the league. He also provides serious pace - clocking the fourth-fastest speed at 36.63 km/h.
Only Mohamed Salah collected more form points than Mbeumo last term, according to the Sky Sports Power Rankings.
Factoring in decisive goals or assists that changed the outcomes of games, his 27 goal contributions earned Brentford 22 points - equating to 40 per cent of the Bees' season tally.