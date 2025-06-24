England vs Netherlands: European U21 Championship semi-final talking points as Lee Carsley's side look to defend title

England take on Netherlands in their European Championship semi-final in Bratislava on Wednesday (5pm kick-off) as the holders look to defend the title they won in 2023 - so what are the key talking points in the build-up to the game?

Energetic Anderson a must to start against the Dutch

Image: Will Elliot Anderson start for England against the Dutch?

Elliot Anderson summed up his approach to England's trophy pursuit with his low-key celebration after sealing their semi-final place.



He barely reacted despite his first U21 goal, an injury-time penalty, ensuring the Young Lions would see off tournament favourites Spain - which seemed to re-iterate this was not job done.



Anderson had been a victim of England's under-par group-stage display, starting in all three games with their progression still hanging in balance by the time of their final match with Germany.



He was substituted an ineffective hour into that game and dropped for the Spain match, before returning with a re-invigorated second-half performance capped with that last-minute goal.



Perhaps refreshed from sitting out an hour of football after playing such a major part in Nottingham Forest's league season, it would be a surprise were he not restored to the heart of England's midfield on Wednesday, with his energy a huge asset against a Netherlands side who enjoy controlling possession.

Ron Walker

Could Beadle be a future England No 1?

With James Trafford having stepped up to become part of Thomas Tuchel's senior England squad, James Beadle has become the Young Lions' No 1 over the last nine months - and some are even suggesting he could be the nation's future first-choice goalkeeper.

And for good reason. He does not turn 21 until July, but has already played just shy of 100 senior games, during loan spells away from Brighton at Crewe, Oxford and Sheffield Wednesday.

Pierce Charles was favoured by Owls boss Danny Rohl for the last eight Championship games of 2024/25 after a number of errors from Beadle, who has reflected on that decision. "Looking ahead I know what I need to do to be at my best more consistently," he told the Daily Mail earlier this month.

Image: James Beadle has impressed in goal for England

He has put that into practice at the U21 Euros, with 13 saves and one clean sheet during England's run to the semi-finals, including a superb double save against Spain in the quarters.

It goes without saying there is room to improve - and he will reportedly get the chance to do that during a loan to newly-promoted Birmingham for the season ahead, so when he does eventually return to Brighton, they will have a challenger for Bart Verbruggen ready and waiting.

Beadle will certainly be on Tuchel's radar, but if and when he deems him ready to follow Trafford and make the step up remains to be seen.

Dan Long

'Pitbull' Stansfield could have key semi-final role to play

Jay Stansfield's selfless performance against Spain earned him a 'pitbull' tag from team-mate Brooke Norton-Cuffy, and if he produces another against Netherlands, it might just stick.

Despite playing as a lone striker, Stansfield had just one of England's 12 shots before he was substituted with nine minutes left, with his race run by that point.

Image: Birmingham striker Jay Stansfield could be pivotal to England's chances against the Dutch

He hassled and harried the Spain defence, making six recoveries and attempting three tackles in a solid shift for the team.

It came at its own personal cost. When played through shortly before he came off, his energy was so spent he let the Spain backline catch up with him, but his job had already been done.

Against a Netherlands centre-back pairing who are supremely comfortable in bringing the ball out of defence, his defensive work may again prove as valuable as his scoring instincts.

Ron Walker

Carsley can make senior case with Euro double

Lee Carsley said the reputation of British coaches could be enhanced with a statement victory against Spain. Further success with England U21 this summer can put him in pole position to succeed Tuchel too.

The Young Lions are aiming for back-to-back European titles for the first time since under Dave Sexton in 1984.

Image: Lee Carsley is looking to win back-to-back titles as England U21 boss

Sexton did not get a shot at the senior role and while Carsley has already experienced the job in a caretaker capacity, his case will only be strengthened with two more wins.

Carsley's U21 side were back to their fearless best against Spain. It was a performance and result that FA chiefs might hope he can replicate with the wealth of talent available to Tuchel, whose contract expires after next year's World Cup.

Carsley tried to replicate his free-flowing attacking football on the senior team, notably against Greece last October, fielding Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden in the same side that went down at home in a chaotic 2-1 defeat.

He caused more confusion afterwards, saying he would "hopefully" return to managing the U21s, appearing to rule himself out of the senior job with three games of his caretaker stint remaining.

Tuchel has the charisma to lead England but Carsley brings something arguably more valuable: continuity and a deep understanding of the next generation. Being a winner will help too.

David Richardson

Elliott putting himself in shop window with Reds future in doubt

Harvey Elliott endured a hugely frustrating campaign with Liverpool last season, featuring in only 18 Premier League games as the Reds won the title, due in no small part to a foot injury picked up while on England U21 duty last September that stalled his first-team progress after impressing new head coach Arne Slot in pre-season.

And during Liverpool's title-winning celebrations on the final day of the season, while the Reds players cavorted in front of The Kop, an emotional Elliott was seen embracing his dad, before he posted on Instagram: "Memories for life! Thank you Reds."

Image: Harvey Elliott is also looking to win back-to-back Euro titles

Liverpool have since splashed out what could be a British-record fee to sign Florian Wirtz, who plays in Elliott's favoured No 10 position, which made his impressive display against Spain on Saturday all the more timely with his future now possibly away from Anfield next season.

The 22-year-old ran the show in Trnava, doubling England's lead early on after being alert to the possibility of a goalkeeper's fumble, his second goal of the tournament having netted the first of their title defence [he also played a key role in the side's Euro 2023 triumph] in the win over the Czech Republic.

Image: Liverpool's Elliott was on target against Spain

Elliott's mature performance with the ball against opponents of the quality of tournament favourites Spain, coupled with a repeat showing in Wednesday's semi-final, will surely mean he has plenty of interesting offers coming his way were he to decide to leave the champions this summer.

Richard Morgan

