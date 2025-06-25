Jadon Sancho transfer news: Juventus to hold talks with Man Utd over winger

Juventus are expected to hold further talks with Manchester United on Wednesday over a deal for Jadon Sancho, according to Sky Italy.

The clubs are believed to have scheduled a video call to discuss a potential transfer for the winger.

Juventus want to beat their Serie A rivals Napoli to signing Sancho.

Sky Sports News has been reporting that United would prefer to sell the 25-year-old, with valuation thought to be around £25m.

Sancho has one year left on his United deal, which includes the option of a further 12 months. He was signed for £73m from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021.

He spent last season on loan at Chelsea but returned to United after the west London club paid a £5m penalty to get out of their obligation to buy him for around the same figure now set as his valuation.

Chelsea held talks to renegotiate Sancho's salary to fit in with their wage structure but could not come to an agreement.

Napoli have Sancho on a list of wingers they are interested in, along with Liverpool's Federico Chiesa. Sancho would need to take a pay cut in order to sign for them.

The Italian champions are pursuing a deal for PSV wide forward Noa Lang, but are believed to want two signings in this position.

Also on their list is Dan Ndoye of Bologna, however the clubs are far apart in their valuation of the player.

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Ndoye in case Jamie Gittens moves to Chelsea.

Man Utd have made an improved bid of more than £60m for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

United have, as expected, gone back in with another offer for Mbeumo after having their initial bid worth up to £55m rejected.

Brentford value Mbeumo, who effectively has two years left on his deal, at more than £60m and are willing to listen to offers.

