Christian Norgaard transfer news: Arsenal advancing in talks with Brentford over midfielder

Arsenal's talks to sign Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard are advancing quickly, with a deal close to being finalised.

A total package that could be in the region of £12m is being discussed for the 31-year-old.

Arsenal's offer reportedly includes an initial guaranteed fee of around £9.5m.

The deal is expected to progress over the next few days, and the Denmark international wants the move.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

The Gunners' interest in the Brentford captain comes amid Thomas Partey's expiring contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are acting quickly after being unable, thus far, to find an agreement over a new deal for Partey.

As it stands, the Ghana international will leave the Gunners when his contract expires next week.

The 32-year-old's representatives have been approached by clubs in Saudi Arabia and Europe.

Mikel Arteta's side are yet to make a signing this summer, but goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected in London this week to put the final touches to a £5m switch from Chelsea to the Gunners.

