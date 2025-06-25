Cristiano Ronaldo: Al Nassr forward close to agreeing new contract to stay at Saudi Arabian club

Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a new contract to stay at Al Nassr.

The 40-year-old feels at home in Saudi Arabia and wants to extend his stay.

The Portugal captain joined Al Nassr in January 2023 and is out of contract at the end of this month.

The ex-Manchester United forward believes his recent performances and goals for Portugal when they won the Nations League prove that another season - at least at Al Nassr - will keep him in good condition for the World Cup next summer, when he will be 41.

He believes the standard of football in the Saudi Pro League is improving all the time.

Ronaldo turned down offers to play at the Club World Cup and hinted on social media last month that he could be leaving Al Nassr.

The ex-Real Madrid forward wants to score 1,000 goals before he contemplates retirement. He is currently on 938 goals.

'Ronaldo has decided to stay loyal to Al Nassr'

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo is set to extend his stay at Al Nassr

Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"I'm here at the Club World Cup, and there was lots of talk over the past few months about the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo playing in this tournament because his great rival Lionel Messi is playing here for Inter Miami.

"Al Nassr have not qualified for the Club World Cup but there was that early transfer window when Ronaldo could have moved to another club.

"He had offers but he decided not to accept any of them. I think he wanted to stay loyal to Al Nassr and he will be extending his contract.

"One other thing he's very focused on is ending his career having scored 1,000 goals. He's currently on 938 and who would bet against him scoring another 62 for club and country before he retires?"

