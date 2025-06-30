Bryan Mbeumo to Man Utd transfer: Brentford director admits forward wants Old Trafford move but could stay at club
Man Utd and Brentford are in ongoing discussions over the transfer of Bryan Mbeumo; Sky Sports News understands Brentford want a package worth £65m but United so far have offered a deal rising to £62.5m; Giles says Mbeumo would be 'happy to stay at Brentford'
Monday 30 June 2025 16:26, UK
Brentford director of football Phil Giles says Bryan Mbeumo would be happy to stay at the club if a deal cannot be agreed with Manchester United.
The two clubs have held talks, and Mbeumo is said to prefer a move to Old Trafford despite added interest from Tottenham, who have appointed his former boss, Thomas Frank.
Sky Sports News understands Brentford want in excess of £65m for Mbeumo and United have so far offered a package rising to £62.5m.
Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, Giles explained that there is a deal to be done, however, it must be "right" for Brentford.
"There is significant interest in Bryan. His current preference has been well publicised, " Giles said.
"He had an unbelievable season and we expected interest in him. From what I understand, he is also, if needs be, happy to stay at Brentford next year as well.
"We've spoken to Bryan and his representatives. It's not a given that he's going to depart this summer.
"If we get the right offer, there is the potential for a deal to be done but there is only so much we can say now on that."
