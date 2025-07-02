Chloe Kelly: Arsenal sign England forward on permanent deal after Man City contract expires

Arsenal have signed Chloe Kelly on a free transfer following the expiration of her Manchester City contract, after a loan spell at the Gunners last season.

The England forward has turned her loan into a permanent move after she joined Arsenal in January, scoring twice and providing five assists in 13 appearances across all competitions.

The 27-year-old helped Renee Slegers' side win the Champions League last season, starting in their 1-0 final win over Barcelona in May.

Image: Kelly helped Arsenal win the Champions League last season

London-born Kelly returns permanently to Arsenal, having joined the club's academy at the age of 12 in 2010 before departing for Everton in 2018.

Kelly said of her move: "Putting pen to paper on a permanent contract at Arsenal is a standout moment for me.

"Learning from an incredible manager and continuing to build relationships with an excellent team is a journey I'm looking forward to continuing.

"I'm excited for more silverware at this special club and to bring more trophies back to north London to celebrate with our supporters.

Image: Kelly is part of England's Euro 2025 squad this summer

"I've always said Arsenal supporters are the best and to have them on my side, singing my name, means so much to me."

Kelly's switch to the Emirates Stadium comes amid the forward being part of England's Euro 2025 squad in Switzerland, where they are aiming to retain their title.

Kelly scored the extra-time winner in the Euro 2022 final and will be looking to produce more heroics for the Lionesses this summer with Sarina Wiegman's side starting their campaign on Saturday against France.

'Kelly played an important role for us last season'

Image: Kelly scored twice in her 13 appearances for the Gunners last season

Kelly departs Man City after five years at the club, where she made a total of 109 appearances and scored 30 goals, winning the 2020 FA Cup and 2022 League Cup.

Arsenal boss Slegers said: "I'm delighted that we've been able to make Chloe a permanent signing for us.

"She had a great impact for us and played an important role in what we achieved here last season, and I know she shares our ambition to compete for more."

Kelly will continue to wear the number 18 shirt at Arsenal.

Clare Wheatley, Arsenal's director of women's football, said: "We're thrilled to keep Chloe at Arsenal.

"Chloe's application, attitude and performances were outstanding throughout her loan spell last season, and we are delighted to continue working together as we gear up for an exciting 2025/26 campaign.

"I know our supporters have been waiting patiently for this one and I'm sure they'll join me in welcoming Chloe home to north London."

