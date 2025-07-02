Chelsea Women transfer news: Ellie Carpenter signs from Lyon after Ashley Lawrence departure

Chelsea have signed right-back Ellie Carpenter from Lyon after Ashley Lawrence moved in the other direction.

The Australia international has signed a four-year deal with the WSL champions, reuniting with her former Lyon boss Sonia Bompastor.

Carpenter has won two Champions Leagues and five domestic league titles across her time in Australia and France.

The right-back holds a number of records internationally, having made her senior debut for Australia at just 15, and became the youngest woman to play football at the Olympics at Rio 2016, aged 16.

On completing her move to Chelsea, Carpenter said: "I'm really excited about this new challenge. It's a new adventure. It feels like the right move for me, and I can't wait to get started and give my all for this club.

Image: Carpenter has signed a four-year deal (credit: Chelsea FC)

"I'm very proud to join such a big club, one of the biggest in women's football. Chelsea have enjoyed so much success in England and I'm delighted to now be a part of it."

Paul Green, head of women's football at Chelsea, added: "Ellie is a player who we have tracked for many years. She has a lot of experience for someone of her age and has won numerous titles in her career, including the Champions League.

"She is an athletic full-back who loves to get forward. We are excited to see how she continues to develop and what she will add to an already talented squad of players."

Image: Ashley Lawrence joined Lyon from Chelsea on Tuesday

It comes a day after fellow right-back Lawrence made the move to Lyon. It marked her return to France, having previously spent six years with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Canadian joined the Blues in 2023 and won four trophies in two seasons at the club, making 60 appearances across all competitions.