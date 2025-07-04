Chelsea and Aston Villa fined £27m and £9.5m respectively by UEFA for breaching financial rules

Aston Villa and Chelsea have been fined by UEFA for breaches of its financial rules.

Chelsea have to pay £27m while Villa have been fined £9.5m after the Premier League clubs breached UEFA's squad cost rule and the football earnings rule.

The Blues have agreed a four-year settlement with the CFCB and if they breach that, then they could pay up to £52m more in fines.

Villa, meanwhile, could be made to pay up to £13m more in fines if they do not comply with their agreement over three years.

Chelsea have paid £17.2m (€20m) fine for breaking the football earnings rule and a further £9.4m (€11m) for breaches of the squad cost rule.

Villa were handed fines of £4.3m (€5m) and £5.2m (€6m) due to their respective violations.

More to follow…

