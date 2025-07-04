 Skip to content
Breaking

Chelsea and Aston Villa fined £27m and £9.5m respectively by UEFA for breaching financial rules

Chelsea and Aston Villa have been fined by UEFA for breaching its financial rules; Chelsea have to pay £27m and could pay up to £52m more if they do not stick to the settlement agreed; Villa have to pay £9.5m but could possibly have to pay £13m more

Friday 4 July 2025 18:03, UK

Chelsea and Aston Villa have been fined by UEFA for breaching its financial rules
Image: Chelsea and Aston Villa have been fined by UEFA

Aston Villa and Chelsea have been fined by UEFA for breaches of its financial rules.

Chelsea have to pay £27m while Villa have been fined £9.5m after the Premier League clubs breached UEFA's squad cost rule and the football earnings rule.

The Blues have agreed a four-year settlement with the CFCB and if they breach that, then they could pay up to £52m more in fines.

Villa, meanwhile, could be made to pay up to £13m more in fines if they do not comply with their agreement over three years.

Chelsea have paid £17.2m (€20m) fine for breaking the football earnings rule and a further £9.4m (€11m) for breaches of the squad cost rule.

Villa were handed fines of £4.3m (€5m) and £5.2m (€6m) due to their respective violations.

More to follow…

Also See:

Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season

Watch more Premier League matches on Sky Sports ever before with 215 games live of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.

ACCAFREEZE WITH SKY BET
ACCAFREEZE WITH SKY BET

AccaFreeze lets you lock in one winning leg of your football acca, so a late goal won't ruin your bet!

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW