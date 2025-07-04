Kyle Walker transfer: Burnley agree £5m deal to sign Man City and England defender
Kyle Walker is having a medical for move to Burnley ahead of their return to the Premier League; Walker had entered the final year of his deal at the Etihad Stadium; a two-year deal at Turf Moor is being discussed
Friday 4 July 2025 20:10, UK
Burnley have agreed a deal with Manchester City to sign defender Kyle Walker.
Sky Sports News understands the deal could be worth £5m. Walker has been having a medical today and all being well, a formal announcement is expected soon.
Contract discussions are over a two-year deal. Walker had entered the final year of his contract at City.
He spent last season on loan at AC Milan, making 16 appearances across all competitions, but they didn't take up the option to make the deal permanent.
Walker wasn't part of City's squad for the FIFA Club World Cup, alongside fellow England international Jack Grealish.
Walker knows Burnley boss Scott Parker following their time playing together at Tottenham from 2011 to 2013.
The experienced Premier League defender would be their ninth signing of the summer window ahead of their return to the top flight.
Burnley's transfer window so far
In
Loum Tchaouna - Lazio, £12m
Axel Tuanzebe - Ipswich, free transfer
Quilindschy Hartman - Feyenoord, undisclosed
Bashir Humphrey - Chelsea, undisclosed
Jaidon Anthony - Bournemouth, undisclosed
Marcus Edwards - Sporting CP, undisclosed
Zian Flemming - Millwall, undisclosed
Max Weiss - Karlsruher, £4.2m
Out
Nathan Redmond - released
Jonjo Shelvey - released
CJ Egan-Riley - Marseille, free
