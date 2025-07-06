Jamal Musiala: Bayern Munich attacker suffers serious injury after Gianluigi Donnarumma clash in Club World Cup quarter-final defeat against PSG

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany says the serious injury suffered by Jamal Musiala in their Club World Cup quarter-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain had his "blood boiling" in frustration.

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma collided with Musiala just before half-time and the Germany international's ankle was caught in the challenge.

Musiala had to be stretchered off and was taken to hospital, with Donnarumma and other players visibly distressed by the severity of the injury.

Image: Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala suffered a serious injury in the first half against PSG

Kompany felt it was a cruel blow to a player who had only just returned from another injury, but now looks set for a considerable amount of time on the sidelines.

"For these guys, it's their life," Kompany said afterwards. "Someone like Jamal lives for this, and he came back from a setback, and then it happens in the way it happens and you feel powerless.

"But the idea for the group and for us is always to gain strength out of it.

"So you try and get strength out of it because you want to do it for Jamal, but of course it's... when I'm sat here next to you now... the thing that gets my blood still boiling at the moment, it's not the result.

"I understand this is football but it's the fact that it happened to someone that enjoys the game so much, but he's also very important for us."

Neuer criticises Donnarumma over Musiala injury

Image: Several players were left shocked by Musiala's injury

Bayern Munich captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer criticised his opposite number Donnarumma, believing he could have prevented the injury.

The Germany international also felt the Italian showed a lack of respect towards the 22-year-old.

Neuer said: "It was a situation where you don't have to go in like that. That's risk-taking. He was prepared to accept the risk of injuring his opponent.

"I went to him and said, 'Don't you want to go and see our player?' It's a matter of respect, of going there and wishing the guy all the best. He then did it.

"Fair play is always a part of it. I would have reacted differently."

PSG knock Bayern out to reach semis

Image: Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring his team's second goal against Bayern Munich

Bayern's Musiala misery was compounded by defeat to PSG, who won 2-0 to reach the Club World Cup semi-finals despite finishing the game with nine players.

Desire Doue scored the breakthrough goal in the 78th minute, wrong-footing Neuer after Harry Kane had been dispossessed in the centre circle, but it was an awkward finale for the European champions when they had Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez sent off.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup

But Luis Enrique's side made light of those losses by scoring with a stunning counter-attack after Achraf Hakimi beat three players to set up substitute Ousmane Dembele, who finished emphatically having struck the underside of the bar just seconds earlier.

PSG will play Real Madrid in the last four on Wednesday, as the French champions remain on course to add the Club World Cup to their Champions League win in Munich.