Club World Cup 2025 fixtures, UK kick-off times, Chelsea, Man City schedule and final date

The expanded FIFA Club World Cup takes place in 2025, featuring Manchester City and Chelsea - and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami - involved.

The new-look Club World Cup will feature 32 teams and will be played every four years from the summer of 2025. It is an expansion of the previous version of the tournament, which took place every year and involved just seven teams from around the world.

From format to key dates, the venues and the full match schedule, here's all you need to know about the FIFA Club World Cup.

When is the 2025 Club World Cup?

The Club World Cup will take place over 29 days in the summer of 2025.

The tournament starts on June 15, with the final taking place on July 13.

Who could Chelsea face after Club Leon's removal?

Chelsea could face Los Angeles FC or Club America of Mexico in their opening game of the Club World Cup on June 16 in Atlanta.

The final place in the month-long tournament could be determined in a one-off winner-takes-all playoff between Los Angeles FC and Club America.

The winner would replace Club Leon of Mexico, who were removed from the 32-tournament because of FIFA rules on multi-club ownership.

What is the prize money for the 2025 Club World Cup?

The winners of the Club World Cup will receive up to £97m ($125m) from FIFA.

Prize money of £774m ($1bn) is to be shared between the 32 clubs - with £406m ($525m) participation fee shared based on sporting and commercial criteria, and £368m ($475m) shared based on sporting performance.

FIFA are not keeping any revenue and it expects to share another £200m ($250m) with clubs across the world as solidarity payments.

Analysis: 'A lot of money for just seven games'

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"It's a lot of money because this is just all four weeks work, it's just for seven games.

"If you win the FA Cup, the oldest domestic competition in world football, you get through £3.9m. But of course, winning the FA Cup, you don't want to win the FA Cup just for money, you want to win it for the prestige.

"If you win the Premier League, that is worth around £176m. The Champions League, the new format, it's estimated that you could earn up to £135m, if you win it, but that is for playing up to 15 games, and the club World Cup £97m."

Club World Cup draw in full

Group A: Palmeiras (Brz), Porto (Por), Al Ahly (Egy), Inter Miami (USA)

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain (Fra), Atletico Madrid (Esp), Botafogo (Brz), Seattle Sounders (USA)

Group C: Bayern Munich (Ger), Benfica (Por), Boca Juniors (Arg), Auckland City (Nzl)

Group D: Flamengo (Brz), Chelsea (Eng), Esperance Sportive de Tunis (Tun), TBC - Club Leon removed from competition, replacement TBC

Group E: River Plate (Arg), Inter Milan (Ita), CF Monterrey (Mex), Urawa Red Diamonds (Jpn)

Group F: Fluminense (Brz), Borussia Dortmund (Ger), Ulsan HD (Kor), Mamelodi Sundowns (Rsa)

Group G: Manchester City (Eng), Juventus (Ita), Wydad AC (Mor), Al Ain (UAE)

Group H: Real Madrid (Esp), FC Salzburg (Aut), Al Hilal (Rsa), CF Pachuca (Mex)

What's the format of the Club World Cup? The tournament format works exactly the same as the FIFA World Cup, only for clubs.



The 32 teams have been divided into eight groups of four teams, with the top two teams in each group qualifying for the knockout stage.



The last-16 stage - the first single knockout round - then moves to the quarter-final, semi-final and then final. There is no third-place play-off between the two losing semi-final teams.

Club World Cup fixtures - full schedule

Group stage

Saturday June 14

Group A: Al Ahly vs Inter Miami - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 1am

Sunday June 15

Group C: Bayern Munich vs Auckland City - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati; kick off 5pm

Group B: PSG vs Atletico Madrid - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles; kick off 8pm

Group A: Palmeiras vs Porto - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 11pm

Group B: Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders - Lumen Field, Seattle; kick off 3am

Monday June 16

Group D: Chelsea vs TBC - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 8pm

Group C: Boca Juniors vs Benfica - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 11pm

Group D: Flamengo vs Esperance de Tunis - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 2am

Tuesday June 17

Group F: Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 5pm

Group E: River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds - Lumen Field, Seattle; kick off 8pm

Group F: Ulsan HD vs Mamelodi Sundowns - Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando; kick off 11pm

Group E: Monterrey vs Inter Milan - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles; kick off 2am

Wednesday June 18

Group G: Man City vs Wydad AC - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 5pm

Group H: Real Madrid vs Al Hilal - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 8pm

Group H: CF Pachuca vs FC Salzburg - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati; kick off 11pm

Group G: Al Ain vs Juventus - Audi Field, Washington, D.C; kick off 2am

Thursday June 19

Group A: Palmeiras vs Al Ahly - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 5pm

Group A: Inter Miami vs Porto - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 8pm

Group B: Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid - Lumen Field, Seattle; kick off 8pm

Group B: PSG vs Botafogo - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles; kick off 11pm

Friday June 20

Group C: Benfica vs Auckland City - Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando; kick off 5pm

Group D: Flamengo vs Chelsea - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 7pm

Group D: TBC vs Esperance de Tunis - GEODIS Park, Nashville; kick off 10pm

Group C: Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 2am

Saturday June 21

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bosurissa Dortmund - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati; kick off 5pm

Group E: Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds - Lumen Field, Seattle; kick off 5pm

Group F: Fluminense vs Ulsan HD - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 11pm

Group E: River Plate vs Monterrey - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles; kick off 11pm

Sunday, 22 June

Group G: Juventus vs Wydad AC - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 5pm

Group H: Real Madrid vs CF Pachuca - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte; kick off 8pm

Group H: FC Salzburg vs Al Hilal - Audi Field, Washington, D.C; kick off 11pm

Group G: Man City vs Al Ain - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 2am

Monday, 23 June

Group B: Seattle Sounders vs PSG - Lumen Field, Seattle; kick off 5pm

Group B: Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles; kick off 5pm

Group A: Inter Miami vs Palmeiras - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 2am

Group A: Porto vs Al Ahly - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 2am

Tuesday, 24 June

Group C: Auckland City vs Boca Juniors - GEODIS Park, Nashville; kick off 7pm

Group C: Benfica vs Bayern Munich - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte; kick off 8pm

Group D: TBC vs Flamengo - Camping World Stadium, Orlando; kick off 2am

Group D: Esperance de Tunis vs Chelsea - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 2am

Wednesday, 25 June

Group F: Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati; kick off 8pm

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 8pm

Group E: Inter Milan vs River Plate - Lumen Field, Seattle; kick off 11pm

Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles; kick off 11pm

Thursday, 26 June

Group G: Juventus vs Man City - Camping World Stadium, Orlando; kick off 8pm

Group G: Wydad AC vs Al Ain - Audi Field, Washington, D.C; kick off 8pm

Group H: Al Hilal vs CF Pachuca - GEODIS Park, Nashville; kick off 1am

Group H: FC Salzberg vs Real Madrid - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 2am

Knockout stage - round of 16

Saturday, 28 June

Match 49: Group A winners vs Group B runners-up - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia;kick off 5pm

Match 50: Group C winners vs Group D runners-up - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte; kick off 9pm

Sunday, 29 June

Match 51: Group B winners vs Group A runners-up - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 5pm

Match 52: Group D winners vs Group C runners-up - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 9pm

Monday, 30 June

Match 53: Group E winners vs Group F runners-up - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte; kick off 8pm

Match 54: Group G winners vs Group H runners-up - Camping World Stadium, Orlando; kick off 2am

Tuesday, 1 July

Match 55: Group H winners vs Group G runners-up - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 8pm

Match 56: Group F winners vs Group E runners-up - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 2am

Quarter-final fixtures

Friday, 4 July

Match 57: Winner match 53 vs Winner match 54 - Camping World Stadium, Orlando; kick off 8pm

Match 58: Winner match 49 vs Winner match 50 - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 2am

Saturday, 5 July

Match 59: Winner match 51 vs Winner match 52 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 5pm

Match 60: Winner match 55 vs Winner match 56 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 9pm

Semi-final fixtures

Tuesday, 8 July

Match 61: Winner match 57 vs Winner match 58 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 8pm

Wednesday, 9 July

Match 62: Winner match 59 vs Winner match 60 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 8pm

FIFA Club World Cup Final

Sunday, 13 July

Match 63: Winner match 61 vs Winner match 62 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 8pm