Real Madrid vs Juventus. FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16.

Hard Rock StadiumAttendance62,149.

Real Madrid 1

  • G García (54th minute)

Juventus 0

    Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus: Trent Alexander-Arnold sets up winner as Los Blancos progress to Club World Cup quarter-finals

    Match report as Real Madrid beat Juventus 1-0 in Club World Cup round of 16 in Miami; Trent Alexander-Arnold created the only goal for Gonzalo Garcia; Real will now play Borussia Dortmund or Monterrey in the quarter-finals in New Jersey on Saturday

    Richard Morgan

    Football journalist @Richiereds1976

    Tuesday 1 July 2025 22:58, UK

    Gonzalo Garcia celebrates with Trent Alexander-Arnold after scoring Real Madrid's winner against Juventus
    Image: Gonzalo Garcia celebrates with Trent Alexander-Arnold after scoring Real Madrid's winner against Juventus

    Trent Alexander-Arnold created the only goal for Gonzalo Garcia as Real Madrid beat Juventus 1-0 to progress to the Club World Cup quarter-finals.

    Real Madrid, still without Kylian Mbappe from the start as the France striker continued his recovery from gastroenteritis, had to wait until nine minutes into the second half to finally break down Juventus' resistance at the Hard Rock Stadium.

    The Spanish side's pressure had gradually been growing after a sluggish start in the Miami heat and it came as no surprise when they made the breakthrough.

    Player ratings:

    Real Madrid: Courtois (7), Alexander-Arnold (7), Rudiger (7), Huijsen (7), Fran Garcia (6), Valverde (9), Tchouameni (8), Arda Guler (8), Bellingham (7), Vini Jr (7), Gonzalo (7)

    Subs: Mbappe (7), Modric (6), Celballos (6)

    Juventus: Di Gregorio (8), Kalulu (6), Rugani (7), Kelly (6), Alberto (6), Locatelli (6), Thuram (7), Cambiaso (6), Conceicao (6), Yildiz (7), Kolo Muani (7)

    Subs: Gatti (6), Koopmeiners (6), Gonzalez (7), McKennie (6), Kostic (6)

    Player of the Match: Federico Valverde

    Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia celebrates after scoring against Juventus at the Club World Cup
    Image: Gonzalo Garcia celebrates after scoring against Juventus

    Alexander-Arnold, afforded too much time and space on the right side of the box, picked out his team-mate in the middle with an inch-point centre that was headed home from close range by Garcia, the 21-year-old forward's third goal of the competition.

    Team news

    Kylian Mbappe started on the bench after being passed fit for this one as Xabi Alonso named an unchanged XI from the team that beat Red Bull Salzburg last time out.

    Igor Tudor made six changes from his side's loss to Man City. Di Gregorio, Kalulu, Kelly, Costa and Locatelli were the only players who survived.

    There were wholesale changes up front, with Kolo Muani, Yildiz and Coceicao leading the line in a front three.

    The Serie A side threatened early on and Randal Kolo Muani should have opened the scoring when clean through on goal, but, faced with just Thibaut Courtois to beat, the Frenchman's lob was just off target.

    That warning shot woke Madrid up, with Xabi Alonso's side dominating thereafter as Jude Bellingham twice went close, so did new signing from Bournemouth Dean Huijsen, before Mbappe was introduced late on for his first outing this summer in the US.

    Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio saves a shot from Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham
    Image: Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio saves a shot from Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham

    Real's victory has now set up the possibility of a Bellingham derby in the last eight if Jobe's Borussia Dortmund team can get the better of Monterrey later on Tuesday night.

    Also See:

    Alonso: We were professional

    Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso speaking to DAZN:

    "Really delighted with the result and the performance as well. After the first 15 minutes we started getting good control. We had to work. It was going to be tough, bur we were professional and we did pretty well.

    Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia (30) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Real Madrid and Juventus in Miami Gardens, Fla., Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Image: Gonzalo Garcia celebrates with Alexander-Arnold after scoring for Real

    "Gonzalo Garcia? It's what strikers are meant to do. He was in the right place at the right time. He did great again.

    "Selection headache next game at No 9? For sure, he will have more training, more days to recover. He will feel better, and we will check."

    Tudor: It's impossible to do anything in these conditions

    Juventus boss Igor Tudor speaking to DAZN:

    "I need to say congratulations to my players because they make a serious game in these conditions, where it's impossible to do anything. It was not enough, but that's football.

    "It was a good game from Juventus, but Real were better, so congratulations to them. There is no improvement [from the Man City game], we lost again. Every game is different."

    Courtois: I don't think I've seen a player with Trent's quality of crossing

    Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois speaking to DAZN:

    "Under Xabi, it's going well, we are very open. Everyone can say their way. We have a good open relationship with all of the team-mates. and that paves the way for success.

    Real Madrid's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Juventus' Kenan Yildiz fight for the ball
    Image: Alexander-Arnold and Juventus' Kenan Yildiz fight for the ball

    "I hope he [Trent] can get assists like he did in Liverpool. In training, he's horrible; his kicking is amazing. His free-kicks and corner kicks are on another level. I don't think I've seen a player with this quality of kicking and crossing. As a goalkeeper, it keeps you on your toes. It keeps you on your edge and keeps you working hard to try and save them."

    What next for Real Madrid/Juventus?

    Real Madrid will play Borussia Dortmund or Monterrey at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday, kicking off at 9pm.

