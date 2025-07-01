Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus: Trent Alexander-Arnold sets up winner as Los Blancos progress to Club World Cup quarter-finals

Trent Alexander-Arnold created the only goal for Gonzalo Garcia as Real Madrid beat Juventus 1-0 to progress to the Club World Cup quarter-finals.

Real Madrid, still without Kylian Mbappe from the start as the France striker continued his recovery from gastroenteritis, had to wait until nine minutes into the second half to finally break down Juventus' resistance at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The Spanish side's pressure had gradually been growing after a sluggish start in the Miami heat and it came as no surprise when they made the breakthrough.

Player ratings: Real Madrid: Courtois (7), Alexander-Arnold (7), Rudiger (7), Huijsen (7), Fran Garcia (6), Valverde (9), Tchouameni (8), Arda Guler (8), Bellingham (7), Vini Jr (7), Gonzalo (7)



Subs: Mbappe (7), Modric (6), Celballos (6)



Juventus: Di Gregorio (8), Kalulu (6), Rugani (7), Kelly (6), Alberto (6), Locatelli (6), Thuram (7), Cambiaso (6), Conceicao (6), Yildiz (7), Kolo Muani (7)



Subs: Gatti (6), Koopmeiners (6), Gonzalez (7), McKennie (6), Kostic (6)



Player of the Match: Federico Valverde

Image: Gonzalo Garcia celebrates after scoring against Juventus

Alexander-Arnold, afforded too much time and space on the right side of the box, picked out his team-mate in the middle with an inch-point centre that was headed home from close range by Garcia, the 21-year-old forward's third goal of the competition.

Team news Kylian Mbappe started on the bench after being passed fit for this one as Xabi Alonso named an unchanged XI from the team that beat Red Bull Salzburg last time out.



Igor Tudor made six changes from his side's loss to Man City. Di Gregorio, Kalulu, Kelly, Costa and Locatelli were the only players who survived.



There were wholesale changes up front, with Kolo Muani, Yildiz and Coceicao leading the line in a front three.

The Serie A side threatened early on and Randal Kolo Muani should have opened the scoring when clean through on goal, but, faced with just Thibaut Courtois to beat, the Frenchman's lob was just off target.

That warning shot woke Madrid up, with Xabi Alonso's side dominating thereafter as Jude Bellingham twice went close, so did new signing from Bournemouth Dean Huijsen, before Mbappe was introduced late on for his first outing this summer in the US.

Image: Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio saves a shot from Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham

Real's victory has now set up the possibility of a Bellingham derby in the last eight if Jobe's Borussia Dortmund team can get the better of Monterrey later on Tuesday night.

Alonso: We were professional

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso speaking to DAZN:

"Really delighted with the result and the performance as well. After the first 15 minutes we started getting good control. We had to work. It was going to be tough, bur we were professional and we did pretty well.

Image: Gonzalo Garcia celebrates with Alexander-Arnold after scoring for Real

"Gonzalo Garcia? It's what strikers are meant to do. He was in the right place at the right time. He did great again.

"Selection headache next game at No 9? For sure, he will have more training, more days to recover. He will feel better, and we will check."

Tudor: It's impossible to do anything in these conditions

Juventus boss Igor Tudor speaking to DAZN:

"I need to say congratulations to my players because they make a serious game in these conditions, where it's impossible to do anything. It was not enough, but that's football.

"It was a good game from Juventus, but Real were better, so congratulations to them. There is no improvement [from the Man City game], we lost again. Every game is different."

Courtois: I don't think I've seen a player with Trent's quality of crossing

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois speaking to DAZN:

"Under Xabi, it's going well, we are very open. Everyone can say their way. We have a good open relationship with all of the team-mates. and that paves the way for success.

Image: Alexander-Arnold and Juventus' Kenan Yildiz fight for the ball

"I hope he [Trent] can get assists like he did in Liverpool. In training, he's horrible; his kicking is amazing. His free-kicks and corner kicks are on another level. I don't think I've seen a player with this quality of kicking and crossing. As a goalkeeper, it keeps you on your toes. It keeps you on your edge and keeps you working hard to try and save them."

Real Madrid will play Borussia Dortmund or Monterrey at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday, kicking off at 9pm.

