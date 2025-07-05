Palmeiras 1-2 Chelsea: Blues reach Club World Cup semi-finals after late own goal downs Brazilian side

Chelsea benefitted from a fortuitous late own goal to snatch a 2-1 victory over Palmeiras and reach the Club World Cup semi-finals.

Extra-time was looming in Philadelphia when Malo Gusto's cross took deflections off Agustin Giay and goalkeeper Weverton and ended up in the back of the Brazilians' net in the 83rd minute.

The London side had led early on through Cole Palmer but were pegged back by a superb strike from Estevao Willian, the 18-year-old winger who will join them after the tournament.

Image: Palmeiras' Estevao reacts after scoring against Chelsea

Image: Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez reacts at the end of the Club World Cup win over Palmeiras

Palmeiras had been threatening to finish the stronger, but Gusto's late stroke of luck ensured it was Chelsea who went through to face Fluminense in the last four on Tuesday at 8pm UK time.

Liam Delap and Levi Colwill, though, will miss the semi-final after being booked.

Neto's Jota tribute as Pedro makes debut

Image: Pedro Neto of Chelsea holds a jersey with the names Diogo and Andre to observe a moment of silence in tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother

The contest at Lincoln Financial Field was played in a vibrant atmosphere with the crowd, perhaps helped by the dynamically-priced tickets having dropped as low as £8 earlier in the day, an impressive 65,782.

Chelsea were forced into a late reshuffle before kick-off after captain Reece James was injured in the warm-up.

Pedro Neto started despite having considered missing the game following the death of his Portugal team-mate Diogo Jota and he held up a shirt bearing his name and that of his brother Andre Silva, during a pre-match moment's silence.

Palmer had already forced a good save from Weverton when he opened the scoring following a fine run and finish on 16 minutes.

The England international wrong-footed a defender with a quick turn and he then swerved past another challenge before delivering a left-foot shot into the bottom corner.

With Marc Cucurella giving Estevao a tough time until this point, Palmeiras struggled to create openings.

But the equaliser came early in the second half through Estevao as the Brazilian took a pass from the right and lashed in a shot from a tight angle.

Image: Chelsea's Joao Pedro controls the ball chased by Palmeiras' Paulinho

It was a stunning finish, and Chelsea immediately responded by sending on Joao Pedro for his debut following his £60m move from Brighton.

Chelsea had a scare when Allan drove narrowly wide, and Colwill needed to make a last-gasp interception to prevent another Palmeiras chance.

But they had a good opportunity themselves when Cucurella shot over and then edged in front when Gusto's cross took a ricochet and fooled Weverton.

It was a decisive blow, and Noni Madueke almost added a third when his late shot was tipped onto the post by Weverton.

Chelsea cashing in on CWC success as Estevao impresses

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kaveh Solhekol was in Philadelphia to see Chelsea reach the last four of the Club World Cup

Sky Sports News' chief correspondent Kaveh Solhekol in Philadelphia:

A day which started with a £27m UEFA fine ended with Chelsea banking £15m for reaching the semi-finals of the Club World Cup, to take their earnings to £60m from the tournament.

Every little helps in the era of financial fair play, and Chelsea will make another £22m if they beat Fluminense on Tuesday and another £29m if they win the final a week on Sunday.

They made it to the final four by overcoming an impressive Palmeiras side in front of an almost sell-out crowd of 65,782 in Philadelphia. The best player on the pitch was wearing a Palmeiras shirt even though he signed for Chelsea last summer.

Estevao is only just 18, and he showed why he is being described as the best young Brazilian player since Neymar with a brilliant second-half equaliser, which beat Sanchez from an almost impossible angle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cole Palmer was particularly impressed by Chelsea's new signing Estevao

Palmeiras players were distraught on the pitch after the final whistle, and Estevao was consoled by several of his new Chelsea team-mates, including Palmer, who got his shirt, and Colwill.

Another Brazilian player who made an impression was new signing Pedro, who made his Chelsea debut after coming on as a second-half substitute for Delap soon after Estevao had cancelled out Palmer's opening goal to make it 1-1.

Delap and Colwill will both be suspended on Tuesday after picking up yellow cards. Enzo Maresca will have to decide whether to start with Pedro or Nicolas Jackson in the No 9 position against Fluminense. Jackson, available again after suspension, was an unused substitute against Palmeiras, and Pedro is not match-fit after cutting short his holidays to join Chelsea earlier this week.

Chelsea may be without captain James as well after he felt something was not right during his warm-up. Maresca said he did not play as a precaution, and he will be monitored closely over the next few days.

There were emotional scenes before the game during the moment's silence for Diogo Jota and Andre Silva. Pedro Neto, who played after being offered compassionate leave, held up a Chelsea shirt with the names of the brothers on the back.

Chelsea's never-ending season will continue with their 63rd game of the campaign on Tuesday at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Their season started 46 weeks ago with a 2-0 home defeat by Manchester City on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Week 47 could bring a Club World Cup final and the chance to become world champions again.

Maresca hails 'huge talent' Estevao

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca speaking at his post-match press conference:

"You can see he is a huge talent, you can see he is a fantastic player. The only thing now is when you come from South America or another part of the world to Europe you need to adapt.

"We are going to help him to adapt and first of all to enjoy football. We don't have any doubt, as he is so good, that he is going to be an important player for Chelsea."

On the result: "We're very happy. It's a fantastic day. The semi-finals of the Club World Cup - the best clubs in the world - and we are there.

"Probably for us it has been the perfect night because we won and Estevao scored, so it was very good for all of us.

"The first half was very good and we finished very good but the first 15-20 minutes of the second half we struggled.

"But it is normal. At this stage of the season, the energy levels from South American teams are a bit different compared to us. Overall we did very well with that."

