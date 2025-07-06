Mohammed Kudus transfer news: Tottenham remain in talks with West Ham after bid rejected
Tottenham remain in talks with West Ham over the signing of forward Mohammed Kudus; Spurs have opening £50m bid rejected, with big gap in valuation; West Ham are expecting an improved offer with Kudus open to a move to Spurs; Chelsea are also exploring the conditions of a deal
Sunday 6 July 2025 10:51, UK
Tottenham remain in talks with West Ham over the signing of forward Mohammed Kudus.
It is understood there is a big gap in valuation after Spurs' opening bid of £50m was rejected immediately.
West Ham are expecting an improved offer for the 24-year-old from their London rivals.
Several other clubs are interested, with Chelsea also exploring the conditions of a deal.
But Sky Sports News understands Kudus has indicated he is open to a move to Spurs and wants to play European football.
Personal terms are not expected to be an issue.
But the Hammers are under no pressure to sell the Ghana international. He is under contract until 2028 with the club holding an option for a further year.
Spurs are looking to sign a forward who can play across the front line and Kudus fits that bill.
But Tottenham have not signed a player from London rivals West Ham since Scott Parker in 2011, meaning if a deal is agreed, it would be the first time the two clubs have done business in 14 years.
Tottenham transfers
In
Kevin Danso - RC Lens, £20.9m
Luka Vuskovic - Hajduk Split
Mathys Tel - Bayern Munich, £29.8m
Out
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - Marseille, £17m
Fraser Forster - released
Sergio Reguilon - released
Alfie Whiteman - released
Damola Ajayi - Doncaster Rovers, loan
West Ham transfers
In
Jean-Clair Todibo - Nice, £35m
Daniel Cummings - Celtic, free
Out
Aaron Cresswell - released
Lukasz Fabianski - released
Vladimir Coufal - released
Danny Ings - released
Kamarai Swyer - released, Northampton Town
Kurt Zouma - released
