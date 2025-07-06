Mohammed Kudus transfer news: Tottenham remain in talks with West Ham after bid rejected

Tottenham remain in talks with West Ham over the signing of forward Mohammed Kudus.

It is understood there is a big gap in valuation after Spurs' opening bid of £50m was rejected immediately.

West Ham are expecting an improved offer for the 24-year-old from their London rivals.

Several other clubs are interested, with Chelsea also exploring the conditions of a deal.

But Sky Sports News understands Kudus has indicated he is open to a move to Spurs and wants to play European football.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

But the Hammers are under no pressure to sell the Ghana international. He is under contract until 2028 with the club holding an option for a further year.

Spurs are looking to sign a forward who can play across the front line and Kudus fits that bill.

But Tottenham have not signed a player from London rivals West Ham since Scott Parker in 2011, meaning if a deal is agreed, it would be the first time the two clubs have done business in 14 years.

In

Kevin Danso - RC Lens, £20.9m

Luka Vuskovic - Hajduk Split

Mathys Tel - Bayern Munich, £29.8m

Out

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - Marseille, £17m

Fraser Forster - released

Sergio Reguilon - released

Alfie Whiteman - released

Damola Ajayi - Doncaster Rovers, loan

In

Jean-Clair Todibo - Nice, £35m

Daniel Cummings - Celtic, free

Out

Aaron Cresswell - released

Lukasz Fabianski - released

Vladimir Coufal - released

Danny Ings - released

Kamarai Swyer - released, Northampton Town

Kurt Zouma - released

