Mathys Tel transfer: Tottenham Hotspur complete £30m deal to sign Bayern Munich forward
Forward Mathys Tel has joined Tottenham from Bayern Munich in a deal worth £29.8m; France U21 international had joined Spurs on loan in January and started 11 games in the Premier League, scoring twice; Spurs paid an original £7.3m loan fee; deal given approval by Thomas Frank
Sunday 15 June 2025 09:32, UK
Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel in a deal worth £29.8 million, with the France U21 international signing a contract at the north London club until 2031.
Tel was originally signed on loan with a view of a permanent deal in January under former boss Ange Postecoglou, who has since been replaced by Thomas Frank.
Frank has since given the deal his approval.
Spurs paid a £7.3m loan fee in January and that temporary deal was always intended to become a permanent one, with Postecoglou often quoting the Tel move was with the long term in mind.
The 20-year-old started 11 games for Spurs in the Premier League and scored twice.
Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa were all interested in Tel in January.
Stade Rennais - Tel's former club - have a share of the sell-on fee in the region of 10 to 15 per cent.
