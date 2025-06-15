 Skip to content
Mathys Tel transfer: Tottenham Hotspur complete £30m deal to sign Bayern Munich forward

Forward Mathys Tel has joined Tottenham from Bayern Munich in a deal worth £29.8m; France U21 international had joined Spurs on loan in January and started 11 games in the Premier League, scoring twice; Spurs paid an original £7.3m loan fee; deal given approval by Thomas Frank

Sunday 15 June 2025 09:32, UK

Mathys Tel's injury-time penalty sealed the win for Spurs
Image: France forward Mathys Tel has completed his permanent move to Spurs

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel in a deal worth £29.8 million, with the France U21 international signing a contract at the north London club until 2031.

Tel was originally signed on loan with a view of a permanent deal in January under former boss Ange Postecoglou, who has since been replaced by Thomas Frank.

Frank has since given the deal his approval.

Spurs paid a £7.3m loan fee in January and that temporary deal was always intended to become a permanent one, with Postecoglou often quoting the Tel move was with the long term in mind.

The 20-year-old started 11 games for Spurs in the Premier League and scored twice.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa were all interested in Tel in January.

Stade Rennais - Tel's former club - have a share of the sell-on fee in the region of 10 to 15 per cent.

