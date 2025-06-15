Mathys Tel transfer: Tottenham Hotspur complete £30m deal to sign Bayern Munich forward

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel in a deal worth £29.8 million, with the France U21 international signing a contract at the north London club until 2031.

Tel was originally signed on loan with a view of a permanent deal in January under former boss Ange Postecoglou, who has since been replaced by Thomas Frank.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Frank has since given the deal his approval.

Spurs paid a £7.3m loan fee in January and that temporary deal was always intended to become a permanent one, with Postecoglou often quoting the Tel move was with the long term in mind.

The 20-year-old started 11 games for Spurs in the Premier League and scored twice.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa were all interested in Tel in January.

Stade Rennais - Tel's former club - have a share of the sell-on fee in the region of 10 to 15 per cent.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.