Anthony Elanga: Newcastle agree £52m transfer fee to sign Nottingham Forest forward this summer

Anthony Elanga is flying into Newcastle on Tuesday afternoon to undergo his medical after a £52m fee was agreed with Nottingham Forest.

The figure could rise to £55m with £3m in potential add-ons inserted during negotiations.

Although there are still the finer points of the deal to be sorted, it is understood the framework of it is agreed.

Newcastle launched an offer late last week and discussions since are understood to have centred on the structure of the payments.

Elanga is understood to be excited to play for a club in the Champions League.

What Newcastle want to complete a good window

Sky Sports News' Keith Downie:

"It was announced on Monday that Callum Wilson will be leaving, which just leaves Alexander Isak as a recognised No 9. Newcastle will be looking to add another one in that position.

"We have been saying for a while that Newcastle are in talks with Burnley over goalkeeper James Trafford.

"He is the goalkeeper they hope for, then a right-sided defender and a striker to come in alongside Isak. If Newcastle can do that, it will be a good window for them."

Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol and Mark McAdam discuss Alexander Isak's future and whether or not he will decide to stay at Newcastle

Meanwhile, Leeds are close to agreeing a deal with the Magpies for Sean Longstaff.

The newly-promoted club have made a £12m bid for the 27-year-old midfielder. This deal - if accepted - would see Leeds pay an initial £10m plus £2m in add-ons.

It is not Leeds' first offer for the player and they are understood to be unwilling to increase it by much more.

Longstaff - an academy graduate whose sale would represent pure profit for Newcastle in terms of PSR - has already entered the final year of his contract.

Newcastle will feel like the perfect step up for a goal-driven Elanga

Image: Elanga set up 11 Premier League goals last season

Sky Sports' William Bitibiri:

"Having spent time watching Anthony Elanga's pre-season preparations ahead of last season, it was clear that ambition was oozing out of him, like the sweat from his brow after being put through his paces by his personal strength and conditioning coach, Tom Joyce.

"It was in those very sessions where he prepared for his most productive season with 18 goal contributions in 43 appearances across all competitions. It's in his final ball where Elanga added a further dimension to his game.

"Ambitions, while admitting they played a big part in his development, during and after life at Manchester United, were kept personal, but the desire to improve on his previous year was loud.

Image: Elanga's Premier League numbers alongside Newcastle's current options

"In many ways, it was the breakout after the breakout for Elanga. The 23-year-old became the embodiment of Nottingham Forest's threat on the counter, punishing sides as Forest narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification.

"Elanga added a new dimension to his game at the City Ground, with his creative return of 11 league assists, building on nine from the previous campaign. He'll have eyes on further developing this area as he prepares to link up with his Swedish compatriot, and key marksman, Alexander Isak, at St James' Park and a manager in Eddie Howe who has long been an admirer.

"His former club Man Utd may or may not have foreseen the impact Elanga could have, but they may rue letting the Carrington-grown talent leave in 2023. However, Elanga's decision to depart Old Trafford is unlikely to be one he regrets as he gears up for Champions League football on the Toon."

Wilson to leave Newcastle

Image: Callum Wilson is leaving Newcastle on a free transfer

On Monday, Newcastle confirmed Callum Wilson will depart the club this summer.

The 33-year-old signed for the Magpies from Bournemouth in a deal worth just over £19m in 2020 and went on to make 130 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 49 goals.

Speaking to the official club website in his official parting message to the Magpies, Wilson said: "It's time to say goodbye after an unbelievable few years in the Toon.

"Thank you for everything. We stood strong together through the highs and some lows to help the club experience new heights.

"I am so proud to have worn the iconic number 9 shirt and to have added a little more history to it. Scoring at the Gallowgate End really is as special as they say.

"All good things come to an end but there's no doubt Newcastle United will always have a place in mine and my families hearts. Thank you for the memories."

Aina signs new Forest deal

Can Nottingham Forest's Ola Aina help Joe Thomlinson recreate his goal of the season contender vs West Ham from this past season?

In better news for Forest, Ola Aina has signed a new three-year contract, extending his stay at the club until the summer of 2028.

Aina joined Forest on a free transfer from Torino in 2023.

"I'm over the moon, I can't wait to continue this journey with the club," the Nigeria international told the club's website.

"It's always felt like a home ever since I joined and I'm happy to be here. Now my focus is on preparing for the new season well and getting back to hard work."

