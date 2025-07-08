England vs Netherlands: Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses have no option but to go hard - or go home from Euro 2025

"If we aren't good enough on Wednesday we don't deserve to be in the tournament".

The harsh reality from Georgia Stanway will echo around England's changing room before they take on Netherlands in their vital group game at the Euros.

Lose and they will be on a flight home on Monday morning, becoming the first defending champions to be knocked out at the group stage.

It seems like a cliche but there is definitely an extra intensity in training. Media are usually allowed to film the first 15 minutes of a session the day before a tournament match, which traditionally consists of warm-ups, light runs and basic passing drills.

Image: England were second best in most departments in their defeat to France

The day before the Netherlands game, however, things ramped up. Players were louder, quicker, sharper. Clearly words have been spoken and messages sent. Things need to improve.

One talking point that would have surprised England head coach Sarina Wiegman is the discussion surrounding Lauren James.

The Chelsea forward did all she could to recover from a hamstring injury to make the starting line-up against France after more than three months out.

Players like James can win games in a solitary moment of brilliance - you can't blame Wiegman for wanting someone of her immense talent in from the start against an exceptional France side.

Speaking on the Lionesses podcast, Manchester City captain Alex Greenwood says England will put their defeat to France behind them as they prepare for Netherlands next in Group D

There's been so much debate away from the camp about whether James was fully ready to play, whether she'd have had more impact from the bench and whether she should be playing centrally or out wide.

With Lauren Hemp also coming back from a major injury and Beth Mead's form not what it has been in previous seasons, James' creativity and fear factor is seen as essential to England creating enough chances against the best in the competition.

James is not seen internally as England's problem, player errors and a lack of intensity on the pitch are.

Image: England made far too many individual errors and mistakes against France, which proved costly

Netherlands offer a completely different threat to France, with technically gifted players who like to dominate central areas.

England's game plan will differ but it will be hammered home by Wiegman and her staff in a bid to avoid the many mistakes that blighted the performance against France.

If England do stumble, no one will be able to blame the preparation. The players know what is expected and how they are supposed to go about it.

Stanway says she wants the Lionesses to go back to a "proper England" performance of physicality and grit.

It is time to go hard or go home.