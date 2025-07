Independent Football Regulator set set to be established following MPs' backing

MPs have backed plans to set up the Independent Football Regulator and roll out operating licences for football clubs.

The Football Governance Bill is poised to become law after it cleared the Commons, with MPs voting in favour at third reading by 415 votes to 98, a majority of 317.

The Bill will introduce a football watchdog for the top five tiers of the men's game to ensure clubs are run sustainably and are accountable to their fans.

The regulator will also have "backstop" powers to impose a financial settlement between the English Football League (EFL) and the Premier League if they cannot agree one themselves.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy told the Commons: "We promised in our manifesto that we would end years of inaction and make the changes that fans have fought for for so long and are so overdue.

"I am proud to be part of the winning team that has put our fans back on the pitch at the heart of the game where they belong."

She added: "This is for Macclesfield, for Wigan, for Bury, for Bolton, for Derby, for Reading, for Sheffield Wednesday, for Morecambe and for many, many more who have had to endure the misery of being put last when they should have been put first."

Earlier, calls from the Conservatives to consult on the "two-tier" alcohol ban in football stands were rejected by the Government.

Sports minister Stephanie Peacock said moves to reverse the prohibition, which has been in place since 1985, do not fall within the scope of the Bill.

MPs voted by 346 to 167, majority 179, against a consultation on ending the stadium alcohol ban across the top five tiers of men's football in England.

The sports minister also stopped short of agreeing to financial support for ex-players who have suffered brain conditions caused by heading footballs, but said the Government is "committed" to looking further at player welfare.

A number of MPs, including Labour's Chris Evans (Caerphilly) had tabled amendments to the Bill calling for greater support of past players who have developed neurodegenerative diseases as a result of heading footballs.

During the Bill's report stage, shadow sport minister Louie French accused the Government of "appointing a Labour crony to be the new sheriff of football".

David Kogan, a media rights expert, was named as the Government's preferred candidate to chair the Independent Football Regulator in April, and his appointment was endorsed by a cross-party committee of MPs.

But Mr Kogan faces an inquiry into his appointment following the revelation that he had donated money to both Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Ms Nandy, as well as other Labour figures.

Ms Nandy said then-minister Stuart Andrew had "actively headhunted the individual in question and added him to the shortlist".