Bryan Mbeumo transfer news: Man Utd hopeful of finalising deal for Brentford forward in time for preseason tour of US

Manchester United remain optimistic of agreeing a deal to sign Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo in time for the forward to be part of their pre-season tour of the United States.

United kick off their US tour with a game against West Ham in New Jersey on July 26.

Sky Sports News understands there is a cautious optimism at United that a deal can be struck and discussions continue internally over the next steps.

There remains a gap in valuation, but United are not far away from the overall fee Brentford want - believed to be £65m - however there is still work to do on the structure as the west London club want the majority, if not all, of the fee to be paid up front.

Mbeumo has made it clear he only wants to move to United and personal terms are believed to have been agreed in principle.

Bees sporting director Phil Giles told Sky Sports News last week that Mbeumo would be happy to stay at the club if a deal - which has to be "right for Brentford" - does not materialise.

Rashford back at United, but training away from first team

United are also still working on outgoings and, despite being given extra time to find a solution on his future, Marcus Rashford has returned to the club's training ground at Carrington.

The striker is training away from the first team and using the club's medical and rehab facilities.

Rashford's preference is a move to Barca, who have explored the conditions of a deal, but they have other targets in that position too such as Nico Williams and Luis Diaz.

Williams has signed a new contract at Athletic Club and Liverpool have rejected all approaches for Diaz, however.

Betis still pushing to sign Antony

Antony is another player United are happy to sell and Real Betis are still pushing for a deal for the winger.

Talks between the clubs have been over a permanent deal - but it is thought the idea of another loan has been broached.

However, for United to consider another loan this summer, it is thought they would want an obligation to buy him attached.

The Betis president has admitted a permanent deal is difficult to do given the finances involved.

Antony impressed on a straight loan in the second half of last season at Betis, scoring nine goals in 24 appearances.

Juventus & Napoli remain interested in Sancho

Elsewhere, Juventus and Napoli remain interested in a deal for United forward Jadon Sancho.

Both clubs have been made aware by United what fee it would take to sign Sancho - believed to be £25m, with the sides both discussing terms with the England international's representatives.

Juve have other targets, including Porto's Francsico Conceicao, however, and Sky in Italy are reporting that the Portugal international is their preferred choice.

Conceicao was on a season-long loan in Turin last season and, until and including July 15, his release clause is €30m, which Porto want paid up front in full, although it goes up to €45m on July 16.

