Crystal Palace in Europa League: Eagles' status in doubt as Lyon's Ligue 1 relegation overturned

Crystal Palace's hopes of playing in next season's Europa League are in doubt after Lyon were successful in their appeal against their relegation from Ligue 1.

The seven-time French champions were hit with a provisional relegation back in November after racking up massive debts, and although they have since sold a number of first-team players, French football watchdog the National Directorate of Management Control (DNCG) upheld the relegation last month.

Lyon had also reached a settlement with UEFA agreeing to be excluded from European competitions next season if their relegation was confirmed on appeal, a move which would almost certainly have meant Palace could play in the Europa League.

However, Lyon have now kept their Ligue 1 status following an appeal hearing and with their higher league position, they are expected to keep their Europa League place.

A statement from Lyon on their relegation being overturned said: "Olympique Lyonnais is pleased with the decision, made today by the DNCG, to keep the Club in Ligue 1.

"OL thanks the Appeal Commission for recognizing the ambition of the Club's new management, determined to ensure serious management in the future. The new management, supported by the commitment and dedication of our shareholders and lenders, is extremely grateful for all the support received both within and outside the Club, particularly from its supporters, staff, players, partners, and elected officials. Today's decision marks the first step in restoring confidence in Olympique Lyonnais.

"We can now focus our attention on sporting objectives, fully preparing for the next season."

Palace fear Nottm Forest will take EL spot

Palace thought they had secured a place in Europe's second-tier club competition thanks to their FA Cup final win over Manchester City in May but uncertainty arose as to whether they would be allowed to enter due to UEFA's multi-club ownership rules.

Former Palace investor John Textor also held a place on the board of French club Lyon, preventing both teams from competing in the same European competition.

Palace missed the administrative deadline to remove Textor - who has since sold to American billionaire Woody Johnson and resigned from his position on the Lyon board - or place his stake into a trust by March 1st.

Palace could now face expulsion from their first ever Europa League campaign, with UEFA's club financial control body to decide whether Palace have broken multi-club ownership rules.

At the moment, there are real fears at Palace they will be demoted to the Conference League with Nottingham Forest taking their place in the Europa League.

If that happens, Palace are expected to appeal.

'Good news for Lyon - bad news for Palace... UEFA must now decide'

Sky Sports News chief correspondent Kaveh Solhekol:

"Very good news for Lyon, who are one of the biggest clubs in France - but bad news for Crystal Palace.

"If Lyon's relegation had been confirmed, that would have guaranteed Crystal Palace would be playing in the Europa League next season. As it is now - more uncertainty. We have to wait for UEFA to make a decision.

"It feels like they've been kicking the can down the road, dragging their heels, waiting for the French football authorities maybe to help them out by relegating Lyon, but that hasn't happened.

"So the ball is back in UEFA's court, and they have to make a decision because there's so much uncertainty at Crystal Palace.

"The players return to pre-season training today [Wednesday], they don't know which combination of competitions they're going to be playing in next season. Will they be playing in the Europa League? Will they be playing in the Conference League?

"The players who potentially could leave, how can Crystal Palace convince them to stay if they can't tell them what competitions they'll be playing in next season?

"When it comes to buying players, how can Crystal Palace convince players to move to Selhurst Park when they don't know?

"UEFA have to make a decision, and quickly. If it goes against Crystal Palace, I think they will certainly appeal."