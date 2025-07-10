 Skip to content
Morgan Gibbs-White transfer news: Tottenham Hotspur in talks over move for Nottingham Forest midfielder

Morgan Gibbs-White scored seven goals and registered 10 assists last season as Nottingham Forest qualified for Europe; Spurs are set to complete a deal for West Ham's Mohammed Kudus as Thomas Frank looks to add to bolster his attacking options

Thursday 10 July 2025 16:46, UK

Watch Morgan Gibbs-White's best Premier League goals with interest in the Nottingham Forest midfielder growing this summer

Tottenham are in talks with Nottingham Forest over a potential transfer for Morgan Gibbs-White.

Talks are under way over a fee for the England international, who scored seven goals and registered 11 assists as Forest qualified for Europe last season.

Earlier this year, Sky Sports News reported Gibbs-White was on Manchester City's shortlist of attacking options. Pep Guardiola's side have already moved for AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki as new attacking midfield options.

News of Spurs' pursuit of Gibbs-White comes a day after last season's Europa League winners agreed a £55m deal with West Ham for Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus is undergoing his medical with Spurs on Thursday ahead of signing a six-year contract.

Watch some of Mohammed Kudus' best Premier League goals since he joined West Ham

Will Spurs keep Romero this summer?

Latest from Sky Sports News' Michael Bridge:

Cristian Romero is the subject of long-term interest from Atletico Madrid but the Tottenham vice-captain, also the player of the match in the Europa League final win over Manchester United, is considered a very important member of Thomas Frank's side

Sky Sports News understands that it would take a huge bid for the club to even consider selling a key player.

