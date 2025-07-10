Morgan Gibbs-White transfer news: Tottenham Hotspur in talks over move for Nottingham Forest midfielder

Tottenham are in talks with Nottingham Forest over a potential transfer for Morgan Gibbs-White.

Talks are under way over a fee for the England international, who scored seven goals and registered 11 assists as Forest qualified for Europe last season.

Earlier this year, Sky Sports News reported Gibbs-White was on Manchester City's shortlist of attacking options. Pep Guardiola's side have already moved for AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki as new attacking midfield options.

News of Spurs' pursuit of Gibbs-White comes a day after last season's Europa League winners agreed a £55m deal with West Ham for Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus is undergoing his medical with Spurs on Thursday ahead of signing a six-year contract.

Will Spurs keep Romero this summer?

Latest from Sky Sports News' Michael Bridge:

Sky Sports News understands that it would take a huge bid for the club to even consider selling a key player.

