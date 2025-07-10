Morgan Gibbs-White transfer news: Tottenham Hotspur trigger £60m release clause for Nottingham Forest midfielder

Tottenham have triggered a £60m release clause in Morgan Gibbs-White's Nottingham Forest contract.

The 25-year-old is now expected to undergo a medical in the coming days.

The England international scored seven goals and registered 11 assists as Forest qualified for Europe last season.

Earlier this year, Sky Sports News reported Gibbs-White was on Manchester City's shortlist of attacking options. Pep Guardiola's side have already moved for AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki as new attacking midfield options.

News of Spurs' pursuit of Gibbs-White comes a day after last season's Europa League winners agreed a £55m deal with West Ham for Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus is undergoing his medical with Spurs on Thursday ahead of signing a six-year contract.

The two transfers - the first of the Thomas Frank era - are set to cost Spurs a combined £115m.

It represents another loss for Forest, who are also set to lose Anthony Elanga to Newcastle after a deal worth up to £55m was agreed this week.

Quick Spurs business a huge boost for Frank

Latest from Sky Sports News' Michael Bridge:

"This is a huge boost for Thomas Frank, who is a huge fan of Morgan Gibbs-White, when he was Brentford manager, and it looks like Spurs could be spending over £100m over the next couple of days as we await the confirmation of Mohamed Kudus.

"Frank has said in the past, at football clubs, it's got to be the right environment. He can have no complaints about what he has had so far in terms of signings. Kudus is very exciting, and Gibbs-White has been an absolute pleasure to watch for Nottingham Forest."

Will Spurs keep Romero this summer?

Cristian Romero is the subject of long-term interest from Atletico Madrid but the Tottenham vice-captain, also the player of the match in the Europa League final win over Manchester United, is considered a very important member of Thomas Frank's side

Sky Sports News understands that it would take a huge bid for the club to even consider selling a key player.

