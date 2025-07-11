Brentford transfer news: Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson set to make Premier League return with Bees after Ajax exit

Jordan Henderson is set to sign for Brentford.

The former Liverpool midfielder - who is a free agent after leaving Ajax - is expected to sign a two-year deal.

The move is being finalised over the weekend, with a formal announcement to follow.

Brentford recently lost their captain and first-choice defensive-midfielder Christian Norgaard to Arsenal, having already seen head coach Thomas Frank depart for Spurs, with Keith Andrews appointed new Bees boss.

Although he has just turned 35, Brentford believe Henderson, who has 84 England caps, will bring vital experience and quality to their squad and dressing room.

Norgaard's move to Arsenal has brought an end to his six-year spell at Brentford.

He joined the west London club from Fiorentina in May 2019 and became a key player for the Bees in their promotion to the Premier League.

Norgaard was hugely influential under Frank, who left in June to become Tottenham head coach after seven impressive years at Brentford.

Brentford could see star player Bryan Mbeumo follow their head coach and captain out of the door.

Manchester United remain optimistic of agreeing a deal to sign Mbeumo in time for the forward to be part of their pre-season tour of the United States.

There remains a gap in valuation, but United are not far away from the overall fee Brentford want - believed to be £65m - however there is still work to do on the structure as the west London club want the majority, if not all, of the fee to be paid up front.

A summer of change at the Gtech Community Stadium has seen Andrews appointed as the club's new head coach.

Brentford spoke to a number of high-profile managers from across Europe but opted for someone who knows the club and their systems, and they believe Andrews can become a top head coach, having joined as an assistant to Frank last year.

In

Caoimhin Kelleher - Liverpool, £18m

Antoni Milambo - Feyenoord, £18.8m

Michael Kayode - Fiorentina, undisclosed

Romelle Donovan - Birmingham, undisclosed

Theo Mawene - Preston, undisclosed

Out

Christian Norgaard - Arsenal, £15m

Mark Flekken - Bayer Leverkusen, £11m

Ben Mee - released

Ethan Brierley - Exeter, loan

Tony Yogane - Dundee, loan

