Brentford transfer news: Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson set to make Premier League return with Bees after Ajax exit
Jordan Henderson is set for a shock move to Brentford; the 35-year-old - a Champions League winner with Liverpool - left Ajax on July 9 after 18 months with the Eredivisie club; the Bees sold captain Christian Norgaard to Arsenal on July 10
Friday 11 July 2025 10:15, UK
Jordan Henderson is set to sign for Brentford.
The former Liverpool midfielder - who is a free agent after leaving Ajax - is expected to sign a two-year deal.
The move is being finalised over the weekend, with a formal announcement to follow.
Brentford recently lost their captain and first-choice defensive-midfielder Christian Norgaard to Arsenal, having already seen head coach Thomas Frank depart for Spurs, with Keith Andrews appointed new Bees boss.
Although he has just turned 35, Brentford believe Henderson, who has 84 England caps, will bring vital experience and quality to their squad and dressing room.
Norgaard follows Frank out of Bees door
Norgaard's move to Arsenal has brought an end to his six-year spell at Brentford.
He joined the west London club from Fiorentina in May 2019 and became a key player for the Bees in their promotion to the Premier League.
Norgaard was hugely influential under Frank, who left in June to become Tottenham head coach after seven impressive years at Brentford.
Brentford could see star player Bryan Mbeumo follow their head coach and captain out of the door.
Manchester United remain optimistic of agreeing a deal to sign Mbeumo in time for the forward to be part of their pre-season tour of the United States.
There remains a gap in valuation, but United are not far away from the overall fee Brentford want - believed to be £65m - however there is still work to do on the structure as the west London club want the majority, if not all, of the fee to be paid up front.
A summer of change at the Gtech Community Stadium has seen Andrews appointed as the club's new head coach.
Brentford spoke to a number of high-profile managers from across Europe but opted for someone who knows the club and their systems, and they believe Andrews can become a top head coach, having joined as an assistant to Frank last year.
Brentford transfers
In
Caoimhin Kelleher - Liverpool, £18m
Antoni Milambo - Feyenoord, £18.8m
Michael Kayode - Fiorentina, undisclosed
Romelle Donovan - Birmingham, undisclosed
Theo Mawene - Preston, undisclosed
Out
Christian Norgaard - Arsenal, £15m
Mark Flekken - Bayer Leverkusen, £11m
Ben Mee - released
Ethan Brierley - Exeter, loan
Tony Yogane - Dundee, loan
