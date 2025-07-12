Marcus Rashford set for crunch talks with Man Utd hierarchy as forward pursues Old Trafford exit - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE MIRROR

Marcus Rashford is set for crunch talks scheduled with Manchester United's hierarchy this week. The England forward's representatives want to know the precise financial terms United will accept for his departure.

Altay Bayindir's agent has been at Carrington this week to discuss his client's Manchester United future.

THE TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United have rekindled their interest in French forward Hugo Ekitike as they look to find a striker to play alongside Alexander Isak.

Arsenal have been told Viktor Gyökeres will be their player once his asking price is met - with the Sporting striker going on strike to force through his move to the Emirates Stadium.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United could be forced to sign another goalkeeper after Andre Onana's hamstring injury.

Jack Grealish emotionally declared his love for Manchester City supporters as he looks set to leave the club.

THE SUN

Chelsea are eyeing a move for PSG stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma ahead of their upcoming Club World Cup final clash.

Sunderland are ready to give teenage sensation Chris Rigg a pay rise to keep him from Premier League rivals.

DAILY EXPRESS

John Swift is having a Portsmouth medical ahead of a free transfer to Fratton Park.

DAILY RECORD

PSV Eindhoven have lined up a replacement for Luuk De Jong should the Rangers-linked striker decide to move on.