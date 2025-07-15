Liverpool add Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to the list of forward targets this summer - Paper Talk
Plus: Liverpool have also asked about Ollie Watkins, Yoane Wissa, Victor Osimhen and Hugo Ekitike; Aston Villa are monitoring Alejandro Garnacho's situation at Manchester United; Bayern Munich are considering a move for Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli
Tuesday 15 July 2025 22:32, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
DAILY MAIL
Liverpool have floated the idea of pursuing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford this summer.
Liverpool have drawn up a shortlist of striker targets and have asked about Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, Brentford's Yoane Wissa, Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike.
Liverpool are alert to Real Madrid selling Rodrygo this summer.
Aston Villa are monitoring Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.
THE ATHLETIC
Contract talks between Arsenal and Ethan Nwaneri have entered the final stages.
Former Arsenal star Granit Xhaka is in talks to sign for Neom SC in the Saudi Pro League.
RB Leipzig and Stuttgart have both expressed interest in signing Chelsea's Armando Broja.
Bayern Munich are considering a move for Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli.
THE SUN
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has become a grandad for the first time - at the age of 45.
Ipswich are hopeful of keeping hold of Omari Hutchinson after Brentford failed to trigger his release clause.
Galatasaray are eyeing a summer move for Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.
THE STANDARD
Joao Felix is in talks over a move to Benfica as Chelsea prepare to step up plans for a summer squad clearout.
Chelsea lifted an imitation of the Club World Cup trophy - because the original is permanently housed in the Oval Office after being gifted to Donald Trump.
THE MIRROR
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has snubbed a lucrative approach from the Saudi Pro League, insisting he wants to remain in Europe.
THE TELEGRAPH
Nottingham Forest have made Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey a primary target ahead of their return to European football next season.