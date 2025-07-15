Liverpool add Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to the list of forward targets this summer - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool have floated the idea of pursuing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford this summer.

Liverpool have drawn up a shortlist of striker targets and have asked about Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, Brentford's Yoane Wissa, Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike.

Liverpool are alert to Real Madrid selling Rodrygo this summer.

Aston Villa are monitoring Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have all informed Manchester United they want to leave the club this summer

THE ATHLETIC

Contract talks between Arsenal and Ethan Nwaneri have entered the final stages.

Former Arsenal star Granit Xhaka is in talks to sign for Neom SC in the Saudi Pro League.

RB Leipzig and Stuttgart have both expressed interest in signing Chelsea's Armando Broja.

Bayern Munich are considering a move for Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli.

Image: Bayern Munich are considering a move for Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli

THE SUN

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has become a grandad for the first time - at the age of 45.

Ipswich are hopeful of keeping hold of Omari Hutchinson after Brentford failed to trigger his release clause.

Galatasaray are eyeing a summer move for Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

THE STANDARD

Joao Felix is in talks over a move to Benfica as Chelsea prepare to step up plans for a summer squad clearout.

Chelsea lifted an imitation of the Club World Cup trophy - because the original is permanently housed in the Oval Office after being gifted to Donald Trump.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cole Palmer and Reece James give their thoughts on US President Donald Trump joining the Chelsea squad for the Club World Cup trophy lift.

THE MIRROR

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has snubbed a lucrative approach from the Saudi Pro League, insisting he wants to remain in Europe.

THE TELEGRAPH

Nottingham Forest have made Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey a primary target ahead of their return to European football next season.