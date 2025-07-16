Chelsea make Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers their top target for the summer transfer window - Paper Talk
Plus: Man Utd are interested in Brighton's Pervis Estupinan, according to a report; Aston Villa are the latest club to signal their interest in Alejandro Garnacho; Chelsea are understood to be mulling over a move for Jorrel Hato
Wednesday 16 July 2025 23:24, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Chelsea have made Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers their top target for the remainder of the transfer window.
A former Manchester United wonderkid is suing a doctor for £7m over an "unnecessary" operation.
Arsenal look to have beaten a string of clubs to the signing of Salford striker Will Wright.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Deals, rumours, news on your phone
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season
- Download the Sky Sports app
DAILY MAIL
Manchester United are interested in Brighton left back Pervis Estupinan, according to a report.
Juan Mata has revealed that his family urged him to leave Manchester United following the appointment of Jose Mourinho.
The great-grandson of Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini will play in Serie A next season after completing a transfer move.
French police have reportedly launched a probe into payments made by Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe to officers, amid questions over whether the funds were for World Cup duties or personal protection.
DAILY MIRROR
Aston Villa are the latest club to signal their interest in Manchester United outcast Alejandro Garnacho.
Former Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has fallen out with Jose Mourinho already, just weeks after signing for Fenerbahce, after failing to turn up for the start of pre-season training.
Chelsea are understood to be mulling over a move for Jorrel Hato, the highly-rated Ajax defender who has previously been of interest to both Arsenal and Liverpool.
Manchester United are adopting a new transfer approach and offering up academy players to other clubs.
Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri was taken to hospital after suffering a "sudden illness" while taking Lazio training - but the Italian is understood to have recovered after initial checks.
DAILY EXPRESS
Manchester United have reportedly been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins.
Liverpool's sporting director Richard Hughes was on the brink of securing Nicolas Jackson, only for the deal to collapse at the 11th hour.
UEFA have issued a hefty 10-year ban on Montenegrin side FK Arsenal Tivat, along with a £434,000 fine, due to integrity breaches and match-fixing claims during their Conference League fixture.
THE TELEGRAPH
Proposals to scrap rebounds from penalties and widen VAR use to cover corners and second yellow cards are among ideas put forward to be considered by football lawmakers.
THE GUARDIAN
Steve Parish has suggested that Nottingham Forest are to blame for Crystal Palace's demotion from the Europa League to the Conference League.
Manchester United's efforts to buy Bryan Mbeumo have stalled after Brentford raised their valuation to closer to £70m.
THE ATHLETIC
Barcelona's planned return to the Camp Nou on August 10 is looking increasingly unlikely as the club struggles to complete the necessary work to be allowed 62,000 people in the stands.
THE STANDARD
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been honoured with a mural on a pub near Anfield.
Sarina Wiegman called for a 'proper England' performance as the Lionesses prepare to face Sweden in the quarter-finals of 2025.
Jude Bellingham will be ruled out for three months after successfully undergoing surgery on a shoulder injury.
SCOTTISH SUN
Rangers' new £3.5m star Thelo Aasgaard is a major injury doubt for the Champions League crunch against Panathinaikos.
Shin Yamada has bid a highly emotional farewell to Kawasaki Frontale as he closes-in on his Celtic switch.
DAILY RECORD
Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Shin Yamada is on the way to Celtic - but he's still in the market for another striker.
Barry Bannan insists Rangers have bagged a bargain with their £2.2m swoop for Djeidi Gassama.
Celtic have ditched their co-operation agreement with Queen's Park and will go with Ayr United instead.