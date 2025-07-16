Chelsea make Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers their top target for the summer transfer window - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

Chelsea have made Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers their top target for the remainder of the transfer window.

Jamie Redknapp compares Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers to rugby union player Jonah Lomu because of his ability to hold other players off.

A former Manchester United wonderkid is suing a doctor for £7m over an "unnecessary" operation.

Arsenal look to have beaten a string of clubs to the signing of Salford striker Will Wright.

Manchester United are interested in Brighton left back Pervis Estupinan, according to a report.

Juan Mata has revealed that his family urged him to leave Manchester United following the appointment of Jose Mourinho.

The great-grandson of Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini will play in Serie A next season after completing a transfer move.

French police have reportedly launched a probe into payments made by Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe to officers, amid questions over whether the funds were for World Cup duties or personal protection.

Aston Villa are the latest club to signal their interest in Manchester United outcast Alejandro Garnacho.

Dharmesh Sheth and Mark McAdam debate whether Manchester United might be forced to sell before they can buy more players in the summer transfer window.

Former Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has fallen out with Jose Mourinho already, just weeks after signing for Fenerbahce, after failing to turn up for the start of pre-season training.

Chelsea are understood to be mulling over a move for Jorrel Hato, the highly-rated Ajax defender who has previously been of interest to both Arsenal and Liverpool.

Manchester United are adopting a new transfer approach and offering up academy players to other clubs.

Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri was taken to hospital after suffering a "sudden illness" while taking Lazio training - but the Italian is understood to have recovered after initial checks.

Manchester United have reportedly been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins.

Manchester United are 'exploring conditions of a deal' for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins with head coach Ruben Amorim looking to 'revitalise' the attack.

Liverpool's sporting director Richard Hughes was on the brink of securing Nicolas Jackson, only for the deal to collapse at the 11th hour.

UEFA have issued a hefty 10-year ban on Montenegrin side FK Arsenal Tivat, along with a £434,000 fine, due to integrity breaches and match-fixing claims during their Conference League fixture.

Proposals to scrap rebounds from penalties and widen VAR use to cover corners and second yellow cards are among ideas put forward to be considered by football lawmakers.

Steve Parish has suggested that Nottingham Forest are to blame for Crystal Palace's demotion from the Europa League to the Conference League.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish responds to UEFA's decision to demote the club to the Conference League.

Manchester United's efforts to buy Bryan Mbeumo have stalled after Brentford raised their valuation to closer to £70m.

Brentford sporting director Phil Giles says Bryan Mbeumo would be happy to stay at the club if a deal cannot be agreed with Manchester United.

Barcelona's planned return to the Camp Nou on August 10 is looking increasingly unlikely as the club struggles to complete the necessary work to be allowed 62,000 people in the stands.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been honoured with a mural on a pub near Anfield.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot pays his respects to Diogo Jota and his family after his heartbreaking passing. Credit: Liverpool FC.

Sarina Wiegman called for a 'proper England' performance as the Lionesses prepare to face Sweden in the quarter-finals of 2025.

Jude Bellingham will be ruled out for three months after successfully undergoing surgery on a shoulder injury.

Rangers' new £3.5m star Thelo Aasgaard is a major injury doubt for the Champions League crunch against Panathinaikos.

Shin Yamada has bid a highly emotional farewell to Kawasaki Frontale as he closes-in on his Celtic switch.

Rangers head coach Russell Martin is challenging captain James Tavernier to fight for his place, insisting there is space for both him and on-loan signing Max Aarons in his new-look side.

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Shin Yamada is on the way to Celtic - but he's still in the market for another striker.

Barry Bannan insists Rangers have bagged a bargain with their £2.2m swoop for Djeidi Gassama.

Celtic have ditched their co-operation agreement with Queen's Park and will go with Ayr United instead.