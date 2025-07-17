Newcastle will refuse to sell Alexander Isak even if he wants summer Liverpool move - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Newcastle's Saudi owners will refuse to sell Alexander Isak - even if he wants to talk to Liverpool.

Arsenal are closing in on £69 million striker Viktor Gyokeres after a removal van was spotted moving furniture from his luxury Lisbon home.

Former Manchester United player Wyn Davies has passed away aged 83.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool could target Real Madrid winger Rodrygo or Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon if they cash in on Luis Diaz this summer, according to reports.

Napoli have excluded Victor Osimhen from the club's pre-season training camp in the latest indicator of his impending permanent exit.

DAILY MIRROR

Morgan Gibbs-White wants his future to be resolved before Nottingham Forest jet off to Portugal for their pre-season training camp.

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has denied claims he could sign Antony for a third time at Bayer Leverkusen - but insisted the Brazilian winger was "like a son to me".

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal reportedly attempted to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha before the Club World Cup.

THE TIMES

Crystal Palace's case to be reinstated to the Europa League has been boosted by the emergence of an email sent last year by the association of clubs that runs European football with Uefa.

Manchester United's new £50 million training ground, complete with its own barbers, is set to open next month when Ruben Amorim's squad return from their pre-season tour to the United States.

THE ATHLETIC

Plans for Julio Enciso to leave Brighton & Hove Albion during the summer transfer window have been put on hold by a knee injury which needs surgery.

THE STANDARD

Cole Palmer arrived to a hero's welcome in St. Kitts on Monday as he celebrated Chelsea's Club World Cup final win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Tottenham goalkeeper Josh Keeley is set to join Luton on a permanent deal.

SCOTTISH SUN

Gordon Strachan reckons Brendan Rodgers might be on his way out of Celtic next summer.

DAILY RECORD

Real Betis are set to test Rangers' resolve over Nico Raskin, according to a report.

Rangers are reportedly set to raid Sheffield Wednesday yet again, this time for a new goalkeeper.

Brendan Rodgers has hailed Benjamin Nygren as a brilliant bargain buy and tipped the Swede to become a Celtic star.

Dundee United are closing in on the signing of Ivan Dolcek