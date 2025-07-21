Leah Williamson: England captain returns to training ahead of Euro 2025 semi-final with Italy

Leah Williamson has returned to training following an ankle knock ahead of England's Euro 2025 semi-final with Italy.

The Lionesses captain rolled her ankle during the dramatic penalty shootout win over Sweden in the quarter-finals on Thursday evening, with Williamson limping off before the final period of extra-time.

But Williamson was seen training with her team-mates on Monday ahead of Tuesday's semi-final against Italy, in a major boost to Sarina Wiegman's side.

All 23 England players trained ahead of the semi-final in Geneva.

Analysis: Williamson is England's most consistent defender

Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh:

It's unusual to see Leah Williamson come off during an important game for England, but after picking up a knock against Sweden, she was replaced by Niamh Charles for the final 15 minutes of extra time.

She sat on the bench with her ankle strapped with ice to watch the nerve-jangling conclusion, something she described as 'awful'.

Wiegman confirmed after the quarter-final that Williamson had rolled her ankle. Esme Morgan said in a press conference over the weekend that England are 'optimistic' that their captain will be available.

And on Monday morning, she was pictured in full training with the squad, boosting hopes that she will be fit and available for the semi-final.

Losing your starting centre-back and captain would be a blow. And in a Lionesses back line that has been easily breached on too many occasions, Williamson has been the most consistent defender so far.

This was epitomised against Sweden when she made a last-ditch tackle to stop her Arsenal team-mate Stina Blackstenius, minutes after they had taken the lead.

If Williamson was to miss out, there are options on the bench. Niamh Charles did well when she came on on Thursday, while Man Utd captain Maya Le Tissier can play either in the middle or on the right. Morgan could also deputise.